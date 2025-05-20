Tucked Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Gulf Coast Village Blending High-End Shops And Outdoor Bliss
A well-balanced vacation consists of adventuring in the heart of nature and indulging in retail therapy afterward — which is exactly what you can do in Florida. You have Gulfport, an underrated funky city with waterfront stores and beaches for days. Or, if you're looking at the east coast of the state, more unique shops and uncrowded beaches await in Sebastian. The point is, always be prepared for outdoor fun, followed by an outing to the mall. The Gulf Coast knows a thing or two about these kinds of destinations, the village of Estero being one of them. With camping opportunities abound, abundant unspoiled spaces, and even historical sites to make your stay all the more meaningful, Estero is a great place to visit. And when it comes to shopping, you'll find everything you need and more, as long as you have your credit card with you.
As early as the 16th century, the native Calusa people inhabited the area that's now Estero. Roughly two centuries later, they left for Key West and Cuba, and Estero was soon taken over by Cuban fishermen, outlaws, and pirates. In the mid-19th century, the first settlers arrived and established farms for growing silkworms and honeybees. Over the years, people built more homes in the village, grew crops, and opened schools. During this time, the Estero River served as the main transportation route. However, in the 1920s, the construction of the railroad lines changed that trajectory. And with the founding of Florida Gulf Coast University, there was no stopping the exponential growth of Estero.
One of the best things about Estero is that it makes for a great day trip. The village is situated halfway between Fort Myers and Naples, and it takes about 30 minutes to get to from either city. If you're flying in, chances are you'll land in Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, which is actually closer — about 20 minutes from Estero.
Nurture your soul with Estero's nature
However, Estero is not just a shopping paradise, it is also full of plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure. Koreshan State Park is a wonderful place to surround yourself with towering oak trees while learning about the pioneers of Florida. The expansive park is dotted with 11 nationally registered historic buildings that date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries — take the Blue Trail to walk the paths around the structures. Hike the River Trail, too, to walk amongst bamboo trees, cabbage palms, and majestic oaks. Another way to admire the beauty of Koreshan State Park is by boat or canoe toward Estero Bay. This is where you can also set your rod in search of redfish, snook, and mullet. While you're at it, look into your binoculars to observe bald eagles and bobwhites — keep an eye out for alligators and dolphins too.
11,381 acres of pristine grounds make up Estero Bay Preserve State Park, where you can view wildlife, hike to your heart's content, and explore its hidden nooks on a boat. Two trail systems exist in the state park — the Estero River Scrub boasts trails that make up 10 miles in total, while the Winkler Point trails are slightly shorter at 6 miles. As you wander around the preserve, you'll traverse pine flatwoods, salt flats, mangroves, and more. You'll stumble upon a couple of observation decks too, with gorgeous panoramas of the tidal ponds. This is a prime birding spot, specifically for waterfowl and wading birds.
Mound Key Archaeological State Park is only accessible by boat, making it an exclusive experience. This state park is thought to have been the ceremonial center of the Calusa Native Americans. Marvel at the shell mounds and ridges that stand 30 feet high, while mangrove forests enclose the vast space. Then, hike the nature trails and drift across the serene waters.
A good shopping spree in Estero won't hurt anybody
It's easy to lose track of time when you're immersing yourself in the great outdoors of Estero, but you might need a shopping break. The number-one spot to shop 'til you drop in Estero is Miromar Outlets, where over 140 designer outlet stores offer a high-end retail experience with up to 70% discounted prices. Browse the racks of Boss, Calvin Klein, Coach, Karl Lagerfeld, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade New York, and Michael Kors, to name a few. If you need new additions to your jewelry collection, check out Swarovski and Kay. When it's time to refuel, enjoy a taco at Your Way, gluten-free meals at Naples Flatbread Kitchen and Bar, and wash it all down with a cup of Starbucks.
Continue your spree at Coconut Point, which is 1.2 million square feet of window shopping and impulse buying. This place is your one-stop shop for clothes, accessories, electronics, footwear, furniture, sporting goods, beach essentials, and everything in between. From Hollister Co., Lululemon, and Nordstrom Rack to Victoria's Secret, Pacsun, and American Eagle, you'll purchase all the missing pieces for your wardrobe. Dining options here include California Pizza Kitchen, Joe's Fresh Catch, South Fork Grille, Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza, and more.
Don't forget to get your art fix at Coconut Point Mall. Make a stop at Coco Art Gallery to view acrylic paintings, ceramics, textiles, fiber art, and other creative pieces. If you like any of the works displayed at the 7,000-square-foot space, buy one to decorate the walls of your home. Afterward, you can continue your vacation at any of the best islands in Florida.