Tucked Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Gulf Coast Village Blending High-End Shops And Outdoor Bliss

A well-balanced vacation consists of adventuring in the heart of nature and indulging in retail therapy afterward — which is exactly what you can do in Florida. You have Gulfport, an underrated funky city with waterfront stores and beaches for days. Or, if you're looking at the east coast of the state, more unique shops and uncrowded beaches await in Sebastian. The point is, always be prepared for outdoor fun, followed by an outing to the mall. The Gulf Coast knows a thing or two about these kinds of destinations, the village of Estero being one of them. With camping opportunities abound, abundant unspoiled spaces, and even historical sites to make your stay all the more meaningful, Estero is a great place to visit. And when it comes to shopping, you'll find everything you need and more, as long as you have your credit card with you.

As early as the 16th century, the native Calusa people inhabited the area that's now Estero. Roughly two centuries later, they left for Key West and Cuba, and Estero was soon taken over by Cuban fishermen, outlaws, and pirates. In the mid-19th century, the first settlers arrived and established farms for growing silkworms and honeybees. Over the years, people built more homes in the village, grew crops, and opened schools. During this time, the Estero River served as the main transportation route. However, in the 1920s, the construction of the railroad lines changed that trajectory. And with the founding of Florida Gulf Coast University, there was no stopping the exponential growth of Estero.

One of the best things about Estero is that it makes for a great day trip. The village is situated halfway between Fort Myers and Naples, and it takes about 30 minutes to get to from either city. If you're flying in, chances are you'll land in Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, which is actually closer — about 20 minutes from Estero.