Colorado's 'Wildflower Capital' Is An Immaculate Mountain Town Famed For Arts, Trails, And Paradisal Beauty

One of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado is Crested Butte, situated on the western slope. And while it's one location that makes Colorado the best place for skiing in the U.S., it's also a fantastic summer destination, thanks to its natural beauty and abundance of activities. Crested Butte is known as the "wildflower capital" of the state, and for good reason. From a variety of yellow sunflowers to blue columbine (the state flower) and pink fireweed, you can find blankets of color throughout the hills and mountains of Crested Butte, and they typically reach their peak around mid-July.

The city is also called "The Gateway to the Elk Mountains," and it's those mountains that give the area its spectacular wildflowers. The angle of the mountains gives the hillsides plenty of sunlight to spur growth. Plus, high levels of underlying sedimentary rock make the soil ideal for wildflower growth, particularly when compared to other parts of the state. The soil is also great for growing aspen trees, which provide the shady spots that some wildflower varieties need.

The state celebrates these wildflowers with the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, a 10-day event held every July. It hosts dozens of wildflower-related activities that you can sign up for, including guided hikes, painting and photography workshops, and culinary classes. You'll have to sign up online to attend, and events do sell out, so register early. The luxurious Elevation Hotel and Spa near Mount Crested Butte has room discounts for the festival. If you want to stay in town, the historic Elk Mountain Lodge dates back to 1919, and it has 19 beautifully renovated guest rooms mixing heritage and modern convenience.