Colorado's 'Wildflower Capital' Is An Immaculate Mountain Town Famed For Arts, Trails, And Paradisal Beauty
One of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado is Crested Butte, situated on the western slope. And while it's one location that makes Colorado the best place for skiing in the U.S., it's also a fantastic summer destination, thanks to its natural beauty and abundance of activities. Crested Butte is known as the "wildflower capital" of the state, and for good reason. From a variety of yellow sunflowers to blue columbine (the state flower) and pink fireweed, you can find blankets of color throughout the hills and mountains of Crested Butte, and they typically reach their peak around mid-July.
The city is also called "The Gateway to the Elk Mountains," and it's those mountains that give the area its spectacular wildflowers. The angle of the mountains gives the hillsides plenty of sunlight to spur growth. Plus, high levels of underlying sedimentary rock make the soil ideal for wildflower growth, particularly when compared to other parts of the state. The soil is also great for growing aspen trees, which provide the shady spots that some wildflower varieties need.
The state celebrates these wildflowers with the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, a 10-day event held every July. It hosts dozens of wildflower-related activities that you can sign up for, including guided hikes, painting and photography workshops, and culinary classes. You'll have to sign up online to attend, and events do sell out, so register early. The luxurious Elevation Hotel and Spa near Mount Crested Butte has room discounts for the festival. If you want to stay in town, the historic Elk Mountain Lodge dates back to 1919, and it has 19 beautifully renovated guest rooms mixing heritage and modern convenience.
Enjoy the wildflower views on the trails of Crested Butte
Even if you're not in town for the festival, the wildflowers can be viewed on Crested Butte's many trails. And while July is considered peak flower time, you can still see wildflowers in June and August. The Lower Loop trails are less than a 5 minute drive from the center of town. Some of the trails are wheelchair and stroller accessible, to give people of nearly all abilities a chance to easily see some of the famous wildflowers. There are benches along some of the trails, and you can mix and match the several miles of looping trail depending on how far you want to go.
The aptly-named Lupine Trail is a seven mile out-and-back trail that starts at Nicholson Lake, less than a 10-minute drive from town. You can see the trail's namesake flowers in bloom during June, July, and August. The Snodgrass Trail is a little over 6 miles round-trip up Snodgrass Mountain, with fantastic views along the way. The trails can get busy on weekends, and they may be shared between hikers and bikers, so always be mindful and respectful of others.
During your Crested Butte wildflower vacation, remember not to pick the flowers; just take pictures. Stay on the trail, too — as tempting as it can be to snap a picture in the middle of a field of wildflowers, this can cause damage to the flowers currently there and can even prevent flowers from growing there in the future.
Summertime arts and culture in Crested Butte, Colorado
Along with wildflowers and stunning mountain scenery, Crested Butte has some impressive man-made beauty to check out. Elk Avenue (known simply as Elk Ave) is the main drag in downtown Crested Butte, and it has restaurants, shops, and art displays. You can check out a lot of them at the ArtWalk, held the last Thursday evening of the month during summer. Elk Ave is also the site of the annual Crested Butte Arts Festival. Held the first weekend of August, it dates back to 1971, and features artists from around the globe. There's also live music and interactive art activities for all ages.
For more summer arts and culture events in Crested Butte, the Alpenglow free concert series at the Center for the Arts outdoor stage is held Monday evenings from mid-June through mid-August. On Sunday mornings from late May through early October at the Crested Butte Farmers' Market, you can buy locally made arts and crafts along with fresh food and produce.
The Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport is about a 40-minute drive from the heart of Crested Butte, and it has direct flights to and from Denver year-round and seasonal service to Dallas and Houston. The closest major airport is in Denver, about four-and-a-half to five hours away. If you've got the time to explore more of Colorado's beautiful mountain towns on your vacation, it takes about three-and-a-half hours to get from Crested Butte to Vail, another Colorado mountain destination known for its wildflowers.