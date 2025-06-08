The Few Cities In America Where It's Fairly Common For Passengers To Show Up At The Wrong Airport

Getting yourself to the airport on time is already a stressful feat — so much so that people have resorted to all kinds of hacks just to spend as little time inside one as possible. A viral TikTok trend has even left airlines unhappy, as some proudly brag about arriving only 15 minutes before takeoff. Others lean on so-called game-changing check-in tricks, like slipping into economy lines near business class or using priority lanes, just to shave off a few extra minutes. But all these hacks quickly fall apart if you show up at the wrong airport — a mistake that renders even the best time-saving tactics useless. And yes, this really happens. All the time.

Travelers frequently confuse airports that are either similarly named, located near each other, or serve the same city. Take Oakland International (OAK) and San Francisco International (SFO), for example — OAK had "San Francisco Bay" in its name until a judge told them to drop it. Over in Washington, D.C., Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA), Dulles (IAD), and Baltimore-Washington (BWI) form a confusing trio, with all three serving the broader metro area, each just far enough apart to ruin your day. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and Hobby (HOU) are both major hubs, just on opposite sides of town. And in New York, LaGuardia (LGA) and JFK are both in Queens, both serve the NYC metro, and both have tricked more than a few jet-lagged passengers. You'd think the airport code printed in bold on your boarding pass would help — but not always.

And sure, travelers should be responsible enough. But occasionally, your brain just short-circuits before that red-eye flight and next thing you know, you're 40 miles from your gate. The good news? Airport staff won't judge. If you're lucky, they might even help you fix your mess.