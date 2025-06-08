The Few Cities In America Where It's Fairly Common For Passengers To Show Up At The Wrong Airport
Getting yourself to the airport on time is already a stressful feat — so much so that people have resorted to all kinds of hacks just to spend as little time inside one as possible. A viral TikTok trend has even left airlines unhappy, as some proudly brag about arriving only 15 minutes before takeoff. Others lean on so-called game-changing check-in tricks, like slipping into economy lines near business class or using priority lanes, just to shave off a few extra minutes. But all these hacks quickly fall apart if you show up at the wrong airport — a mistake that renders even the best time-saving tactics useless. And yes, this really happens. All the time.
Travelers frequently confuse airports that are either similarly named, located near each other, or serve the same city. Take Oakland International (OAK) and San Francisco International (SFO), for example — OAK had "San Francisco Bay" in its name until a judge told them to drop it. Over in Washington, D.C., Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA), Dulles (IAD), and Baltimore-Washington (BWI) form a confusing trio, with all three serving the broader metro area, each just far enough apart to ruin your day. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and Hobby (HOU) are both major hubs, just on opposite sides of town. And in New York, LaGuardia (LGA) and JFK are both in Queens, both serve the NYC metro, and both have tricked more than a few jet-lagged passengers. You'd think the airport code printed in bold on your boarding pass would help — but not always.
And sure, travelers should be responsible enough. But occasionally, your brain just short-circuits before that red-eye flight and next thing you know, you're 40 miles from your gate. The good news? Airport staff won't judge. If you're lucky, they might even help you fix your mess.
Fortunately, some of these airports are proactive in helping passengers
Getting airports mixed up is the kind of rookie mistake you expect from someone flying for the first time, not from seasoned travelers who've racked up miles and should really know better. But if it happens to you, don't beat yourself up too much. According to Richard S. DeFrank, a former professor at the University of Houston who specialized in travel stress, the hustle and bustle of travel is a recipe for forgetfulness. "[Travelers] remember the kids and the dog and the suitcases, and quite often that could result in making the mistake," he told The New York Times. "It is easy for the stress to impact their cognitive functioning and to forget things like which airport you're going to." That's why double- and triple-checking your departure and arrival airports should be non-negotiable, especially in cities with multiple options.
Meanwhile, Ricky Griffin, experience hub manager at Dallas Fort Worth Airport (not to be confused with Dallas Love Field), confirmed that mix-ups do happen — often enough that they've assigned staff on standby to help reroute confused travelers. "We've got a dedicated team that's available to assist customers 24/7 when they arrive so they can call us and we can get in touch with our appropriate (airline) partners to get them where they need to be," he told Blue Sky Pit. If you end up at one of those airports, consider yourself lucky.
Of course, not every airport is that prepared. So if you do end up in the wrong terminal, or the wrong zip code entirely, your best bet is to be nice. Approach the nearest help desk, smile, and ask for assistance. And if the first person isn't helpful? Thank them, move on, and try again. Between airport help staff, online chat, and phone calls, you've got options. Just try using them before it's too late.