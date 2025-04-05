This Airport Trend Has Gone Viral On TikTok, And Airlines Are Not Happy About It

With more travelers attempting the 15-minute arrival strategy, airlines have started warning passengers against it. Many carriers, such as American Airlines, now explicitly state in their policies that passengers must be at the gate at least 15 minutes before departure or risk losing their seat. They also state that you need to check in and obtain a boarding pass at least 30 minutes before departure time. And even if you do show up before the doors close, airlines won't be happy. "If you show up at the flight with 15 minutes or less to spare, it's extremely stressful for the gate agent to process if you've already been offloaded and your seat has been given away," Keith Van, a community manager at Seats.aero, told Euronews.

Frequent travelers also say the airport theory trend only works for those who travel light, have TSA PreCheck, and fly through small airports — and even then, it's not foolproof. While some fliers theorize that the recommendation to arrive early to the airport is only a money-grabbing ploy, one reason airlines provide conservative estimates for check-in and boarding times is because they don't want passengers holding them responsible for missed flights.

If you want to avoid long wait times at the airport without risking missing your flight, aim to arrive at least 45 to 60 minutes before boarding, rather than the airline's standard two-hour recommendation. You should also check your airline's specific seat reassignment and boarding policies and consider factors like airport layout and average security wait times. If you're considering testing this airport hack, be prepared to roll the dice and possibly rebook your flight.