One Of The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas Has Its Own Ballpark, Pro Hockey Rink, And Ample Outdoor Space

Las Vegas is the land of a million lights amidst a desert of darkness, an intriguing yet arid metropolis lashed to the most inhospitable of climates and terrains that has somehow come to be known as both "Sin City" and "The Most Fun City in America." Over the years, as Vegas has sprawled further in all directions, its western borders have run right into the foot of the mountains in Red Rocks Canyon National Conservation Area, creating a 22,500-acre suburban neighborhood known as Summerlin. Located just over 15 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, Summerlin is an award-winning model of a "master-planned" community and for more than three decades has offered a respite from the tourist-crowded chaos of the infamous casino corridors and even the heat. Because the elevation of Summerlin is almost double that of the Central Valley, meteorologists say it averages 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the Strip.

Summerlin is its own mini-Vegas — you can get plenty of everything Sin City offers, and then some. From gambling and pro sports to dining and entertainment, with more than 300 parks, 7 public golf courses, and 150 miles of trails, Summerlin is a destination in its own right. Its top-tier schools and public services have attracted an estimated 37% population growth over the past 15 years, with approximately 137,000 people residing there as of this writing.

Summerlin is divided into West, South, and North, all within the Las Vegas city incorporation, save for South Summerlin, which is unincorporated Clark County. Under the Summerlin umbrella, there are smaller, subdivided neighborhoods with their own distinctive flavors. To get there from the Strip, just hop on any of the west-east throughways — Flamingo Rd. or Spring Mountain Rd. will work — and head west to the Summerlin Parkway, aka "the road to nowhere."