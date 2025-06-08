One Of The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas Has Its Own Ballpark, Pro Hockey Rink, And Ample Outdoor Space
Las Vegas is the land of a million lights amidst a desert of darkness, an intriguing yet arid metropolis lashed to the most inhospitable of climates and terrains that has somehow come to be known as both "Sin City" and "The Most Fun City in America." Over the years, as Vegas has sprawled further in all directions, its western borders have run right into the foot of the mountains in Red Rocks Canyon National Conservation Area, creating a 22,500-acre suburban neighborhood known as Summerlin. Located just over 15 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, Summerlin is an award-winning model of a "master-planned" community and for more than three decades has offered a respite from the tourist-crowded chaos of the infamous casino corridors and even the heat. Because the elevation of Summerlin is almost double that of the Central Valley, meteorologists say it averages 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the Strip.
Summerlin is its own mini-Vegas — you can get plenty of everything Sin City offers, and then some. From gambling and pro sports to dining and entertainment, with more than 300 parks, 7 public golf courses, and 150 miles of trails, Summerlin is a destination in its own right. Its top-tier schools and public services have attracted an estimated 37% population growth over the past 15 years, with approximately 137,000 people residing there as of this writing.
Summerlin is divided into West, South, and North, all within the Las Vegas city incorporation, save for South Summerlin, which is unincorporated Clark County. Under the Summerlin umbrella, there are smaller, subdivided neighborhoods with their own distinctive flavors. To get there from the Strip, just hop on any of the west-east throughways — Flamingo Rd. or Spring Mountain Rd. will work — and head west to the Summerlin Parkway, aka "the road to nowhere."
Downtown Summerlin is an upscale outdoor mall, just around the corner from City National Arena, the Las Vegas Ballpark, and plenty of casinos
Summerlin's "Downtown" is an upscale, outdoor mall featuring 150 stores from Apple to Anthropologie as well as a Regal Cinema, Dave & Buster's, a performing arts center, office spaces, chain restaurants, and even independent eateries. While it may be a mistake to walk from place to place on the Strip or elsewhere in Las Vegas, Downtown Summerlin is much smaller and incredibly pedestrian-friendly. Grab a cold brew at Mothership Coffee, a delightful female-owned coffee shop that also serves pastries and breakfast items, and have dinner at the contemporary Hawaiian-Filipino Fine Company, one of many restaurants in the "dining arroyo." Downtown Summerlin has something for everyone — and plenty of free parking!
Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, a public skating rink and training ground for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The National Hockey League team debuted in 2017 and was the fastest new team to win the league's top prize, the Stanley Cup, claiming it in 2023. While the game stadium is the T-Mobile arena, right on the Strip, the team enjoys a quieter off-season life in Summerlin, where the public is invited to watch them practice for free. Right around the corner and within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin is the Las Vegas Ballpark. The partially covered stadium is home to the city's Sacramento A's Triple-A minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators. You can catch a game for as little as $20.
Summerlin also has several of its own casinos, so you don't have to visit the Strip or even Fremont Street. Suncoast Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, and Rampart Casino in the JW Marriott are all prime spots to play without leaving the 'burbs.
Summerlin prides itself on award-winning, sustainable energy practices, and hundreds of parks
In the 1950s, film and aviation magnate Howard Hughes bought 30,000 acres of what some might consider fringe wasteland on the remote western edge of Las Vegas for a reported $3 per acre. When he decided not to relocate his California-based enterprises, the land lay untouched for decades. In 1988, a land swap deal was arranged with the Bureau of Land Management and the Nature Conservancy to exchange 5,000 acres of "environmentally sensitive land" from Hughes' original spread for 3,000 acres of land more suited to development. That land is now part of the Red Rock Canyon, a popular destination for hiking and scenic bike rides or drives, just outside of Summerlin. By the 1990s, the Howard Hughes Corporation was developing Summerlin, named after Hughes' grandmother, and now prides itself on a history of rapid growth and achievements.
The desert weather in Las Vegas can be extreme. Summerlin's annual temperature range runs from 36 to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but the city's proximity to the mountains is advantageous, leading to slightly cooler temperatures than the surrounding area. As a result, its parks, water conservation efforts, and thoughtful natural landscaping invite residents and visitors to embrace the outdoors and mitigate harmful air and noise pollution. Summerlin has won multiple awards for its water and energy conservation and has committed to supporting electric vehicle infrastructure and community recycling.
There are more than 300 parks in Summerlin and numerous outdoor trails. One notable park is Summerlin Centre Community Park, a 20-acre expanse of grassy lawns and soccer fields, playgrounds, restrooms, trails, and picnic pavilions. Another option is the Paseos Park, which provides almost 13 acres of shady, tree-lined lawn and includes a basketball court, playgrounds, and a splash pad.