Oahu's Only Dedicated Snorkeling Beach Is An Easily Accessible Paradise Near Honolulu With Renowned Beauty

One of the most important characteristics of a great snorkeling location is the presence of a coral reef. Filled with marine life and incredible biodiversity, coral reefs provide the best chances for seeing aquatic wildlife and the greatest variety of fish. At Hanauma Bay, it's precisely the coral reef that plays a part in making this a great snorkeling site. The reef is home to over 70 coral species, with calm waters that are perfect for exploring at your own pace. Just be sure to take the necessary precautions to safely snorkel around coral reefs, such as staying close to a lifeguard; all visitors are required to watch a safety video before entering the bay.

Because Hanauma Bay is a state-owned park, it is open to the public. It also offers many amenities that you won't find at just any public beach. While nonresident visitors must pay an entry fee of $25 and an additional $3 for parking, this helps pay for some of the preserve's best features. In addition to the team of lifeguards, the beach also has bathrooms, gear rentals, a snack bar, gift shop, and complimentary tram rides.

Once you've picked your spot in the sand, it's time explore the sights below the water. Around 450 species of fish call Hanauma Bay home, including angel fish, trigger fish, trumpet fish, parrot fish, and even butterfly fish. With so many exciting colors and shapes, there's something new to see and enjoy at every turn. And if you get tired of breathing through the snorkel, simply turn over and enjoy the fresh tropical air as you float atop the calm, gentle waves.