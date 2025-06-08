The Charming Washington City Nicknamed 'The Pride Of The Prairie' Is A Gorgeous Gateway To Mt. Rainier

Yelm, Washington, is often referred to as "the pride of the prairie," a nod to "Shelm," the old Nisqually word for the shimmering heat that dances above the land on hot summer days. And pride is the right word; this small city of just over 11,000 residents in Thurston County isn't trying to impress you. Yelm has a grounded, worn-in jacket feel that appeals to those who are uninterested in turning nature into a fashion statement. The town is a gateway to Mount Rainier, sure, but plenty of places in Washington are. What makes Yelm the ideal base for exploring the region is that, much like the once-booming mining town of Carbonado, it delivers the atmosphere without also serving up the crowds and the cost.

None of which is to say that Yelm itself isn't worth lingering in. The town is disarmingly unpretentious and exudes a classic Americana feel that's exactly the right amount of small-town, Super-8 cinematic. Yelm's standout water tower? Built by the same company responsible for the iconic Warner Bros. tower in California. The local movie theater? Straight out of a late '80s coming-of-age romance. Cue the yearning synthwave soundtrack and denim jackets.

But after you're done snacking on hot dogs at the town's annual summer Prairie Days Parade and reminiscing about what it's like to be 13 and in love for the first time, hop in the car and head to Mount Rainier for awe, adventure, and all the glorious rest. Yelm's local shops and community spirit mean it doesn't have to lean on its identity as a nature-lover's launch pad, but the landscape here is so breathtaking that it doesn't lose any style points when it does. Here's what you need to know to make the most out of a visit.