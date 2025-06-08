Eastern Nevada's Oldest Town Is An Underrated Gem Dazzling With Natural Beauty Near A Canyon State Park

Before wandering down the street to Cathedral Gorge State Park, spend a few hours exploring Panaca. At the north end of town is Teapot Arch. A quick hike of around 2 miles will take you there, winding through a bunch of open space and offering striking views of the formation as it towers over the landscape. You won't gain much elevation, either, making it a relatively low-impact hike suitable for most skill levels.

Just up the road from the Teapot Arch is the Panaca Warm Springs. It's not quite as toasty as some other warm springs in the West, but it's a great way to relax while surrounded by nature. The spring is drained annually around April to prevent the buildup of algae, but other than that closure, it's available year-round.

The main draw of Panaca is Cathedral Gorge State Park, which is just a few minutes outside of town. Here you'll find the otherworldly Moon Caves. Created as bentonite clay eroded, the landscape is now littered with narrow spires that seem to pierce the ground as they rise skyward. They're more like slot canyons than caves, but they're dramatic, nonetheless. The state park is also home to a visitor center, a campground, and a few hiking trails, and you'll likely want to spend an entire afternoon here soaking in its eerie sights.