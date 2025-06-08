Eastern Nevada's Oldest Town Is An Underrated Gem Dazzling With Natural Beauty Near A Canyon State Park
Panaca is the oldest town in Eastern Nevada, tracing its roots back to a Mormon settlement from the 1860s. Located over two hours north of Las Vegas, it offers an experience that couldn't be further from Sin City's neon lights and glamorous casinos. The town is small — comprised of just a few streets, a grocery store, and a handful of inns — but it's adjacent to one of the best state parks in Nevada. And if you're traveling up from Las Vegas, you can make a detour to a state park with fiery vistas out in the desert, hitting up two gorgeous destinations in a single trip.
A vacation to Panaca won't be for everyone. It's small, it's rural, and there's not much to do beyond getting outside and exploring. However, travelers seeking a peaceful retreat into the Nevada desert, Panaca just might fit the bill. The eerie moon caves of a nearby state park are the main attraction, but there's also an arch just outside of town, and an expansive warm spring gives you a way to unwind after a day on the trails.
Natural beauty in Panaca and Cathedral Gorge State Park
Before wandering down the street to Cathedral Gorge State Park, spend a few hours exploring Panaca. At the north end of town is Teapot Arch. A quick hike of around 2 miles will take you there, winding through a bunch of open space and offering striking views of the formation as it towers over the landscape. You won't gain much elevation, either, making it a relatively low-impact hike suitable for most skill levels.
Just up the road from the Teapot Arch is the Panaca Warm Springs. It's not quite as toasty as some other warm springs in the West, but it's a great way to relax while surrounded by nature. The spring is drained annually around April to prevent the buildup of algae, but other than that closure, it's available year-round.
The main draw of Panaca is Cathedral Gorge State Park, which is just a few minutes outside of town. Here you'll find the otherworldly Moon Caves. Created as bentonite clay eroded, the landscape is now littered with narrow spires that seem to pierce the ground as they rise skyward. They're more like slot canyons than caves, but they're dramatic, nonetheless. The state park is also home to a visitor center, a campground, and a few hiking trails, and you'll likely want to spend an entire afternoon here soaking in its eerie sights.
Planning your trip to Panaca
Getting to Panaca is easy, as it's a quick drive from Las Vegas and the Harry Reid International Airport. If you're interested in gambling, attending a show, or dining at a nice restaurant, be sure to do so while you're in the "most fun city in America," as none of those options exist in Panaca. In fact, alcohol and gambling are banned in Panaca, a law which can trace its origins back to its Mormon roots.
Accommodations can be found at Pine Tree Inn or Swallow Cove, both of which are cozy, no-frills establishments perfect for a relaxed (and affordable) getaway. You can also consider camping, as there are plenty of great spots around Panaca to get out in nature and sleep under the stars. This includes options at both Cathedral Gorge State Park and Echo Canyon State Park, the latter of which is about 30 minutes north. Be sure to make a reservation ahead of your trip.
Food options are limited in Panaca, though you can try catching the La Cocinita Goyis food truck. The highly reviewed establishment serves burritos, tacos, tortas, and other authentic Mexican dishes. If you want to make your own meals to bring out on your adventures, swing by the tiny but well-stocked Panaca Market. You won't find anything too fancy here, but it has everything you need to keep your belly happy during your adventures in Eastern Nevada.