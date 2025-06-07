Georgia's 'Gateway To Callaway Gardens' Is An Artsy Mountain Town Full Of Southern Cuisine And Outdoor Fun

If you're looking for gorgeous green spaces and entrancing outdoor experiences, the American Southeast is brimming with fabulous locales and destinations. Georgia, in particular, is full of hotspots that allow you to indulge your senses with the state's magnificent landscapes and wildlife. One of the best places to immerse yourself in peak Georgia scenery is Callaway Gardens, located in the small town of Pine Mountain.

Located about 25 minutes away from LaGrange, one of the South's best lake cities, Pine Mountain looks small on the map but is bursting with energy and activity. As you might assume, the town's name stems from the peak sitting next to it, which offers hiking trails, waterfalls, and creeks. In fact, the area is so quaint and attractive that it was one of the favorite spots of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Both Pine Mountain and the nearby town of Warm Springs were where he vacationed before and during his presidency.

However, when it comes to natural wonder, nothing compares to Callaway Gardens. Pine Mountain is the perfect base camp for exploring the rich visual spectacle of the gardens, from the golf course to the lake to the immaculately kept grounds. Are your bags packed yet? Let's see why Pine Mountain is such a welcoming place.