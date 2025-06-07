Georgia's 'Gateway To Callaway Gardens' Is An Artsy Mountain Town Full Of Southern Cuisine And Outdoor Fun
If you're looking for gorgeous green spaces and entrancing outdoor experiences, the American Southeast is brimming with fabulous locales and destinations. Georgia, in particular, is full of hotspots that allow you to indulge your senses with the state's magnificent landscapes and wildlife. One of the best places to immerse yourself in peak Georgia scenery is Callaway Gardens, located in the small town of Pine Mountain.
Located about 25 minutes away from LaGrange, one of the South's best lake cities, Pine Mountain looks small on the map but is bursting with energy and activity. As you might assume, the town's name stems from the peak sitting next to it, which offers hiking trails, waterfalls, and creeks. In fact, the area is so quaint and attractive that it was one of the favorite spots of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Both Pine Mountain and the nearby town of Warm Springs were where he vacationed before and during his presidency.
However, when it comes to natural wonder, nothing compares to Callaway Gardens. Pine Mountain is the perfect base camp for exploring the rich visual spectacle of the gardens, from the golf course to the lake to the immaculately kept grounds. Are your bags packed yet? Let's see why Pine Mountain is such a welcoming place.
What to expect when visiting Pine Mountain
Outdoor fun is the main attraction of Pine Mountain, and most of these activities are centered around Callaway Gardens at the southern edge of town. At the time of this writing, admission to the gardens is $24.99 for adults during the week and $29.99 for the weekend. Admission for children aged 3 to 11 is $19.99 and $24.99, respectively. Your ticket gives you access to the gardens (including a majestic butterfly garden), walking and biking trails, and Robin Lake Beach (which closes during the winter). You can also add a zipline course, boat rentals, putt-putt, or access to Aqua Island, a summertime floating playground.
Outside of Callaway, Pine Mountain sits next to Georgia's largest state park, F.D. Roosevelt State Park. Spanning over 9,000 acres, the park includes campgrounds, fishing and swimming ponds, and over 40 miles of hiking trails. If you hike along the 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, you'll run into a statue of the former President. Camping options also include cottages and RV hookups, depending on how you like to spend your nights under the stars.
Hiking, biking, and swimming all work up an appetite, and Pine Mountain has some incredible Southern cuisine. For down-home cooking, check out places like Moore's Whistling Pig Cafe, Eddie Mae's Cafe, Dakota's Counter, or Eatz on the Corner. If you want a vintage experience, you can dine in a Victorian-era lodge at Carriage and Horses Restaurant. Callaway Gardens also has multiple dining options, from quick eats to fine dining to country-style meals.
How to visit Pine Mountain, Georgia
The easiest way to get to Pine Mountain is to fly into Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta, the busiest airport on the planet. From there, it's about a 70-minute drive southwest. For the ultimate Pine Mountain experience, stay at Callaway Gardens. You can stay at the Lodge, the Cottages, or the Villas, each offering access to the grounds and the lake. Alternatively, you can stay in a cabin at the Club Chalets Resort on top of Pine Mountain or one of several affordable options in town.
Spring and summer are the best times to visit Pine Mountain, as the weather is warm and everything is open. However, summer can get pretty crowded, especially on weekends, so plan accordingly. Georgia's climate is hot and humid, and you have to worry about bugs like mosquitoes and ticks if you venture into the forest.
Although Pine Mountain has more than enough outdoor fun, it's also close to other attractions. We already mentioned LaGrange, but you're also about 40 minutes away from the world's largest urban whitewater course in Columbus and just 10 minutes from the Wild Animal Safari. Overall, there's so much to do that you might want to extend your vacation by a few days.