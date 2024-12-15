The World's Longest Urban Whitewater Course Is An Exhilarating Georgia Gem 'As Warm As Costa Rica'
Southern whitewater thrill seekers who think they need to head to Colorado or California's gold rush country to find big water are in for a surprise. The world's largest urban whitewater course runs along the Georgia-Alabama line, and offers something for every skill level, from beginning rafters to seasoned kayakers in search of class III and IV rapids.
And RushSouth WhiteWater Park in Columbus, Georgia, is more than just a boaters' paradise — it's also home to the only dual zipline that spans the border between two states and it boasts walkable trails, a disc golf course and, for anglers, guided fly fishing on the Chattahoochee River. This family-friendly destination boasts cool, floatable, fishable and swimmable water with an average temperature of 64 degrees. The Chattahoochee is America's southernmost trout stream, and anglers can catch brown and rainbow trout in the river near Columbus in the cooler months. In the heat of summer, shoal bass are popular angling targets.
The 'Hooch' is two whitewater experiences in one
The Hooch, as it flows between Columbus and its sister city, Phenix, Alabama, is really two rivers in one. During the morning hours, the river is mild and perfect for families or beginners who just want to get a feel for rafting or kayaking. The river's releases are controlled by the dam at Lake Oliver, and morning flows are low and slow — perfect for a leisurely float. But, by afternoon, the dam lets loose with 13,000 cubic feet per second of chilly lake water — this is when the thrill-seeking rafters and the advanced kayakers come out to play. This torrent of water churns the 1.5-mile urban boating course into a morass of class III and class IV rapids, making the Hooch home to the most challenging whitewater boating east of the Mississippi. Or, as RushSouth bills its experience, it's "as wild as Colorado and as warm as Costa Rica."
And boaters can do it all from RushSouth, which offers guided floats in the morning and more strenuous rafting and kayaking trips in the afternoon. Families that are waterlogged by noon have lots of choices. Like other river-centric cities with an artistic flair, Columbus is a vibrant community that offers a lot to do.
Have some fun away from the water
While the river is the obvious attraction that slices between Columbus and Phenix City, RushSouth offers more than just whitewater adventures. Visitors can take the Blue Heron Adventure, a 45-foot-high zipline that runs from Georgia to Alabama. Once in a new state, adventurers can then navigate the Blue Heron Aerial Course, a series of 10 obstacles that are progressively more challenging. Finally, a second zipline connects visitors back to Georgia. It may not be among the most thrilling ziplines in the world, but it's unique in that it crosses state boundaries.
Guests can also enjoy almost 20 miles of walkable and bikeable trails along the Columbus RiverWalk, all with the Chattahoochee River as a scenic backdrop. Golfers can test their handicap at one of several PGA golf courses in the area, and avid fly fishers can chase both trout and bass on the Hooch, which is considered by many to be the best trout river in the South. For hikers, Providence Canyon offers a stunning backdrop — it's often referred to as "Georgia's Little Grand Canyon." Here, hikers can choose from several trails, including a 7-mile loop trail that features beautiful views of the red-hued canyons.
At RushSouth, and in Columbus and Phenix City, visitors have their choice of activities. But the Chattahoochee River is definitely the star of the show.