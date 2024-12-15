The World's Longest Urban Whitewater Course Is An Exhilarating Georgia Gem 'As Warm As Costa Rica'

While the river is the obvious attraction that slices between Columbus and Phenix City, RushSouth offers more than just whitewater adventures. Visitors can take the Blue Heron Adventure, a 45-foot-high zipline that runs from Georgia to Alabama. Once in a new state, adventurers can then navigate the Blue Heron Aerial Course, a series of 10 obstacles that are progressively more challenging. Finally, a second zipline connects visitors back to Georgia. It may not be among the most thrilling ziplines in the world, but it's unique in that it crosses state boundaries.

Guests can also enjoy almost 20 miles of walkable and bikeable trails along the Columbus RiverWalk, all with the Chattahoochee River as a scenic backdrop. Golfers can test their handicap at one of several PGA golf courses in the area, and avid fly fishers can chase both trout and bass on the Hooch, which is considered by many to be the best trout river in the South. For hikers, Providence Canyon offers a stunning backdrop — it's often referred to as "Georgia's Little Grand Canyon." Here, hikers can choose from several trails, including a 7-mile loop trail that features beautiful views of the red-hued canyons.

At RushSouth, and in Columbus and Phenix City, visitors have their choice of activities. But the Chattahoochee River is definitely the star of the show.