One Of The South's Best Lake Cities Is A Paradise Known For Serene Shores, Art, And A Charming Downtown
Although the southeast United States is full of gorgeous scenery and fantastic cities, there's one thing it lacks: an accessible coastline. Sure, if you're in Florida or along the Gulf Coast, you can find white sand beaches practically anywhere. But, what if you're farther inland? Well, in that case, you need to find a lake. And, in Georgia, one of the best lakes — and lake cities — is LaGrange.
Situated in the west-central part of the state, next to Alabama, LaGrange is adjacent to West Point Lake, which extends from the city's edge to the state border. If you love sitting next to the water and enjoying nature, West Point Lake is a marvel. Plus, since it's just around an hour south of Atlanta, you can retreat from the city bustle and relax by the lake — much like Lilburn, another underrated Georgia city with a hip downtown not far from Atlanta.
But the lake isn't the only reason to visit LaGrange. The city itself has numerous art galleries, a vintage and charming downtown district, and a popular waterpark resort. So, let's break down all the reasons to put LaGrange on your next travel list.
Why is La Grange one of the South's best lake cities?
First and foremost, let's discuss the natural elements you can experience in and around LaGrange. West Point Lake is pretty massive, offering around 525 miles of shoreline, so there are plenty of spots to sit next to the water. Some of the best parks and green spaces include Sunny Point Park, Yellowjacket Creek Recreation Area, and Pyne Road Park. Not only are these parks suitable for hiking, boating, and fishing, but they also offer camping if you want to sleep under the stars.
Next, there's the art scene in LaGrange. The best place to view gorgeous pieces is at the LaGrange Art Museum, which features a mix of rotating and permanent displays. There are also several small galleries around the city, including the 809 Gallery of Art and the Cochran Gallery. Catch a theater show, live concert, or spoken word performance at the Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts.
When you're in the downtown area, there's an abundance of fabulous food options. First, there's the Nutwood Winery Restaurant, which offers locally sourced ingredients and fine dining. You can also check out the Nutwood Winery Tasting Room on the outskirts of town. If beer is more your thing, you can visit Wild Leap brewery or Beacon Brewing. LaGrange is also home to barbecue restaurants, Japanese steakhouses, and laid-back American diners where burgers and fries are the main course.
Planning a trip to La Grange, Georgia
The best way to get to LaGrange is to fly into the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and rent a car. However, be aware that it's been rated the most crowded airport in America during the holidays, so plan accordingly. Typically, LaGrange is best experienced during the spring and summer, but if you really want to avoid crowds, you can come during the winter after the holiday rush and enjoy the peaceful quiet.
Hotels are surprisingly scant inside the city limits, but there is a Courtyard by Marriott that overlooks Lafayette Square downtown. Otherwise, most of the hotel chains are next to the I-85 freeway, making them even more convenient. You can also stay at Great Wolf Lodge, a family-friendly resort with a sprawling indoor waterpark.
Alternatively, you can take advantage of the various campgrounds along the lake and combine nature with your vacation. Best of all, the lake feeds down into the Chattahoochee River. You can follow it south to the city of Columbus, which has the world's longest urban whitewater course, allowing you to get even more outdoor activity. Columbus is just under an hour away, so it's easy to incorporate into your travel plans.