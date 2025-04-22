One Of The South's Best Lake Cities Is A Paradise Known For Serene Shores, Art, And A Charming Downtown

Although the southeast United States is full of gorgeous scenery and fantastic cities, there's one thing it lacks: an accessible coastline. Sure, if you're in Florida or along the Gulf Coast, you can find white sand beaches practically anywhere. But, what if you're farther inland? Well, in that case, you need to find a lake. And, in Georgia, one of the best lakes — and lake cities — is LaGrange.

Situated in the west-central part of the state, next to Alabama, LaGrange is adjacent to West Point Lake, which extends from the city's edge to the state border. If you love sitting next to the water and enjoying nature, West Point Lake is a marvel. Plus, since it's just around an hour south of Atlanta, you can retreat from the city bustle and relax by the lake — much like Lilburn, another underrated Georgia city with a hip downtown not far from Atlanta.

But the lake isn't the only reason to visit LaGrange. The city itself has numerous art galleries, a vintage and charming downtown district, and a popular waterpark resort. So, let's break down all the reasons to put LaGrange on your next travel list.