Washington's Most Secluded San Juan Island Is A Truly Stunning, Tourist-Free State Marine Park

Washington State's San Juan Islands make up a heavenly archipelago of nearly 200 islands in the Salish Sea, not far from the Canadian border. With mild weather year-round, pristine nature almost anywhere you look, and a unique pace of Pacific Northwest life, you can't go wrong visiting any of them. If you're looking for a lesser-visited spot however, hop on a water taxi and head to Sucia Island for peace, incredible outdoor experiences, and epic views.

In the 1880s, Sucia was inhabited by a homesteading couple, Charles Henry Wiggins and his wife, Cowlitz Tribe member Mary Luzier. They moved there seeking refuge after their eight children were taken from them by the government and put into an Indian boarding school in Salem, Oregon. On the island they had five more children, raised livestock, and grew fruit trees that can still be seen in their former homesite. But these weren't Sucia's oldest residents. In 2012, 80-million-year-old dinosaur bones were discovered on what is now called Fossil Bay.

One of the farthest of the San Juans, Sucia makes up what is referred to as the Outer Islands with its neighbors Patos and Matia. Each of the Outer Islands is designated a State Marine Park, but Sucia is considered by many to be the highlight. There, on 814 acres, you'll find an abundance of wildlife, old growth forest, and untouched coastal scenery, plus 10 miles of hiking trails to explore. There are no shops or restaurants though, so come prepared for a deep immersion in nature.