A Walkable Coastal Town Nestled On Washington's San Juan Island Offers A Charming, Quiet Retreat

When the going gets tough, consider retreating to a heavenly island in the Pacific Northwest. A solid choice is the San Juan Islands in Washington, more specifically, San Juan Island, home to Friday Harbor. This sleepy coastal town provides visitors with a tranquil respite. Inhabited by settlers since the 19th century, the once-booming seaport features a historic downtown and various leisurely pursuits to enjoy. Fortunately for visitors, Friday Harbor is a walkable paradise, and everything from shops to museums is within reach of each other. It takes very little effort to have a fun, relaxing time in Friday Harbor.

Begin your day at one of the many cafes in town, such as Salty Fox Coffee. Open daily and highly rated on Yelp, you can mindfully drink your java and have breakfast while taking in the views of the waterfront at this cozy spot. Once you're properly fueled, venture to nearby Spring Street, where you'll discover several inviting stores, including Pebble. Housed in a historic building from 1890, you can purchase an assortment of gifts for everyone in the family, including the little ones. If you start to run out of steam, sit a spell at Memorial Park, where you'll be entranced by vistas of the Port of Friday Harbor.

When it comes to dining, there's no shortage of options. Ranked as the best restaurant in Friday Harbor on Tripadvisor is Downriggers, located on the waterfront. Serving lunch and dinner daily, the menu primarily consists of seafood dishes. A short walk from Downriggers is The Whale Museum, an eye-opening attraction centered on these ocean dwellers. On that note, Friday Harbor is also a fantastic destination to immerse yourself in the natural world.