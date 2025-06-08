One Of California's Most Consistent Poppy-Bearing Areas Is An Impossibly Colorful State Park In Los Angeles

The best part of a California spring is when flowers bloom, sweeping up through the south into the central coast plains. Depending on how the rains and winds were during the preceding winter, the state's iconic wildflowers might start blooming anywhere from late February onward, and every 10 to 15 years or so the conditions may be right for a superbloom — a rare phenomenon that has people all over Los Angeles looking for the best destinations to see these vibrant flower fields that are even visible from space.

It's no wonder that California claims the golden poppy as its official state flower, as it vividly carpets the fields and catches eyes all season (though the poppies' duration, vibrance, and even potency can vary annually). One of the most reliable places to experience poppies in Southern California is Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Park, where you can stroll through colorful fields and spot native wildlife.

Los Angeles is one of those sprawling places where you can start your day in the heart of Mid-City, an urban neighborhood with street murals, vintage movie theaters, and restaurants, then drive out to Antelope Valley an hour and a half north to see the golden poppies, and get back to town in time to hike up to the Griffith Park Observatory and stargaze. The diversity of culture and nature in this Mediterranean climate has drawn countless transplants and visitors to the state. The entrance fee to the park is $10 per vehicle, with discounts available for seniors and DPR card holders, as of this writing.