One Of California's Prettiest Coastal Trails Is Lined With Poppies And Cliffside Views Of The Pacific Ocean

California has many stunning hiking trails through mountains, valleys, and forests, but some cliffside hikes boast breathtaking coastal views next to the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. Harmony Headlands State Park is located between Los Angeles and San Francisco near the historical city of Morro Bay, and was once home to ancient Chumash and Salinan tribes who were pushed from their lands during Spain's Mission System in 1769. Today, the park consists of a mostly flat, family-friendly hiking trail through lush landscapes along rocky bluffs.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to sunset, where visitors can hike, fish, or enjoy a scenic picnic on the park's many benches. Free parking for about a dozen cars is available at the beginning of the trail just off Highway 1, 13 miles north of Morro Bay and 8 miles south of Cambria. Portable restrooms are also situated near the entrance of the park. Keep in mind that dogs, camping, campfires, and bikes are not permitted on the trail, and phone signal is often scarce. Be prepared to see wild animals such as California brown pelicans, hawks, California kingsnakes, deer, rabbits, elephant seals, lizards, and even coyotes. These local critters have been protected by California State Parks and other nature organizations since 2003, after construction plans to build houses on the site were axed and plans to set up a state park were put in motion.

It's recommended to give yourself roughly an hour and a half to hike the 4.3-mile round-trip trail to allow time for photos and to enjoy the scenery. After 1.5 miles of vegetative terrain, hikers will eventually turn at a bend, near lichen-covered trees, where views of the Pacific Ocean peak through, then continue on a long pathway parallel to the sea.