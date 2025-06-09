Colorado's Most Exciting Summer Adventure Park Hides In A Forest With Coasters, Zip-Lining, Creeks, And More
The Aspen and Snowmass area is mostly popular in the winter for the best skiing in the US, but few know that you can also find summer thrills in this fan-favorite Colorado area. The Lost Forest is an all-skills adventure center with attractions and challenge courses for every level of comfort zone. Its name is fitting: to get to The Lost Forest, you have to take a gondola lift up a mountain, and when you least expect it, the forest will open up into a hidden playground in the heart of the outdoors.
The main attraction is the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, a 5,700-foot track that zips between trees. Riders control their own velocity here, so you can choose if your journey will be a slow, 9-minute tour or a white-knuckle race through the trees. For those who want to take to the skies, The Lost Forest's Canopy Run Zipline Tour offers a treetop adventure across seven ziplines and two sky bridges, some stretching over 1,000 feet.
Up for a physical challenge? The 14-lane Rugged Ascent Climbing Wall and Treeline Trial Challenge Course, an obstacle course in the trees, will test your strength and agility. The latter is divided into five levels of difficulty, so there's no excuse not to move your body here!
More things to do at The Lost Forest
The Lost Forest does an excellent job of offering something for everyone, which is why it's a hit with families. Parents and kids alike can test their aim at either of the two 18-hole courses of the Aerial Approach Disc Golf Course.If your kids are between 2 to 10 years old, then Robin's Nest is for them. This multi-level playground is the perfect setting for kids to jump around, slide, and climb on safety nets while appreciating the nature around them.
If you're looking for a peaceful activity the whole family can enjoy, the Trout Hook Fishing Pond is a perfect stop. It's an easy way for children to slow down, connect with nature, and maybe even catch their very first fish. Guests must bring their own rod and reel, though, as well as have a valid fishing license. Finally, relax near the Lost Forest Discovery Deck, a quiet spot with hammocks and interpretive signs where kids can learn about local wildlife, geology, and plants.
Though The Lost Forest can be explored in a day, it's worth building an entire weekend around the experience. Snowmass Village itself is an underrated fall town in Colorado, and it is just a gondola ride away, where hotels, great food, and free concerts are waiting for The Lost Forest adventurers. Don't miss the Farm-to-Table Dinners at Elk Camp Restaurant, where you can eat outdoors while watching the sunset stretch across the valley.
Where to stay if you're going to The Lost Forest
The Lost Forest isn't open all year, so mark your calendars! In 2025, it will open its doors to the public on June 21 and through the end of September. It will only work from Friday to Sunday, so make sure to schedule your trip accordingly. For daily passes, prices range from $84 to $244 per person, depending on which activities you and your family are interested in signing up for.
To get to The Lost Forest, we recommend flying to the Aspen–Pitkin County Airport (ASE). In a little under 10 minutes by car, you'll get to Snowmass Village. There is no significant Uber or Lyft presence in the area, and the city assures visitors that there's no need to rent a car, as their buses are on time and many routes are free. Still, if privacy is your priority, taxis can be scheduled here. If you're driving to Snowmass as part of a road trip, then you'll find Snowmass Village on Highway 82 via both Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road.
Where to stay? Accommodations for a range of budgets can be found within walking distance of The Lost Forest. If luxury is what you're looking for, Viceroy Snowmass and Limelight Hotel Snowmass are two upscale hotels with rooms at around $350 a night. For average nightly rates of around $170, the cozy lodge Stonebridge Inn or the studio condos Laurelwood Condominiums are both reliable options.