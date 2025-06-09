Colorado's Most Exciting Summer Adventure Park Hides In A Forest With Coasters, Zip-Lining, Creeks, And More

The Aspen and Snowmass area is mostly popular in the winter for the best skiing in the US, but few know that you can also find summer thrills in this fan-favorite Colorado area. The Lost Forest is an all-skills adventure center with attractions and challenge courses for every level of comfort zone. Its name is fitting: to get to The Lost Forest, you have to take a gondola lift up a mountain, and when you least expect it, the forest will open up into a hidden playground in the heart of the outdoors.

The main attraction is the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, a 5,700-foot track that zips between trees. Riders control their own velocity here, so you can choose if your journey will be a slow, 9-minute tour or a white-knuckle race through the trees. For those who want to take to the skies, The Lost Forest's Canopy Run Zipline Tour offers a treetop adventure across seven ziplines and two sky bridges, some stretching over 1,000 feet.

Up for a physical challenge? The 14-lane Rugged Ascent Climbing Wall and Treeline Trial Challenge Course, an obstacle course in the trees, will test your strength and agility. The latter is divided into five levels of difficulty, so there's no excuse not to move your body here!