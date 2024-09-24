Hidden In Aspen's Shadow Is A Wildly Underrated Colorado Town Named A Top Fall Destination
While the Rocky Mountains are justly famed in the winter for world-class skiing and snowy peaks, the lesser-visited months of autumn are some of the mountain range's most beautiful as the leaves in the valleys turn from green to gold. A marvelous perch from which to witness nature's vibrant transformation is Snowmass Village, Colorado. And it's just a 30-minute drive from Aspen, the priciest vacation destination in the U.S.
Voted one of the best fall towns by House Beautiful, the village is nestled at the base of Snowmass Mountain, whose slopes are lined with oak trees, aspens, spruce, and fir trees. The kaleidoscope of rich orange and yellow foliage interspersed with the emerald evergreens is a wonder to behold during September and October before the ski season commences.This brief period between summer and snow, when the temperatures drop to a cool 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit on average, is among the year's best time for outdoor activities, including hiking and mountain biking. Snowmass is also home to five-star hotels, spacious condos, and delicious restaurants, making it an excellent base for exploring nature's seasonal bounty without sacrificing luxury.
What to see and do in Snowmass
One of the best ways to fully appreciate the beauty of the fall season is to head out on a hike. Arguably the most famous (and photographed) trail near Snowmass is the Maroon Bells Scenic Loop, a 1.9-mile loop that delivers you to secluded Maroon Lake framed by a majestic mountain backdrop. While it is not American's most difficult hike, the trail can be rocky and crowded during peak periods. Thus, reservations are required to visit Maroon Bells by booking a parking permit ($10 per day) or a shuttle ticket ($16 roundtrip) through October 31, 2024. Starting November 1, 2024, the parking lot is available on a first-come, first-serve basis until the first snow when Maroon Bells closes for the winter.
For a more leisurely, and panoramic view of the vibrant foliage, Snowmass Village's Elk Camp Gondola and Chairlift offers scenic lift tickets through September 29, 2024 for $47 per person. Once you reach the mountain top, you can walk to the summit of 11,325 feet, a worthy vantage point for a front-row view of the Rocky Mountains . Snowmass is also a cyclist's paradise, with over 50 miles of mountain biking and cross-country trails for all levels. Whiz through the groves of honey-colored trees on rugged dirt paths or wooden bridges and be rewarded with stunning vistas of the mountains and foliage.
Where to stay and eat in Snowmass
The crown jewel of accommodations in Snowmass is the top-rated Viceroy Snowmass. The luxurious mountainside resort reimagines the classic lodge experience with sleek, modern interiors and sophisticated dining and spa offerings. The spacious suites and residences boast floor-to-ceiling windows to frame the striking views. After a day of hiking or mountain biking on nearby trails, the year-round heated pools and hot tubs offer true relaxation. Rooms here start at $295 per night.
The village's most acclaimed restaurant, The Stew Pot, which has been serving generous portions of its soups and chilis since 1972. The Stew Pot is a classic and casual spot to fuel, or refuel, before heading out into the surrounding nature. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours change later in the fall.