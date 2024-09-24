Hidden In Aspen's Shadow Is A Wildly Underrated Colorado Town Named A Top Fall Destination

While the Rocky Mountains are justly famed in the winter for world-class skiing and snowy peaks, the lesser-visited months of autumn are some of the mountain range's most beautiful as the leaves in the valleys turn from green to gold. A marvelous perch from which to witness nature's vibrant transformation is Snowmass Village, Colorado. And it's just a 30-minute drive from Aspen, the priciest vacation destination in the U.S.

Voted one of the best fall towns by House Beautiful, the village is nestled at the base of Snowmass Mountain, whose slopes are lined with oak trees, aspens, spruce, and fir trees. The kaleidoscope of rich orange and yellow foliage interspersed with the emerald evergreens is a wonder to behold during September and October before the ski season commences.This brief period between summer and snow, when the temperatures drop to a cool 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit on average, is among the year's best time for outdoor activities, including hiking and mountain biking. Snowmass is also home to five-star hotels, spacious condos, and delicious restaurants, making it an excellent base for exploring nature's seasonal bounty without sacrificing luxury.

