These Wine And Ale Trails Travel Through The Heart Of California's Farm-To-Fork Region In The Sierra Foothills

Close your eyes and picture yourself in California during summer. The sun is shining, you can hear the playful pops of wine bottles being uncorked and the silvery chime of wine glasses clinking, or perhaps taste the dank sparkle of a West Coast IPA on your lips as you sit down to enjoy a scenic mountain view. Without even knowing it, you might be in Placer County, a peaceful stretch of land tucked into the Sierra Nevada foothills between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Among the county's many recreational highlights — including hiking, rock climbing, and white water rafting — the Placer Wine & Ale Trail defines summer in this region.

Like much of the Golden State, Placer County first came to settlers' attention during the 19th-century Gold Rush, when Auburn became the county seat and a hot spot for panning "placer" deposits of gold embedded in local streams. But as the century wore on and the gold dried up, locals discovered they had another bounty in the form of agriculture: a Mediterranean climate with well-draining soil, ideal for growing their favorite European grapes and hops.

As part of the underrated Farm-to-Fork Capital within the greater Sacramento region, Placer has access to incredible seasonal flavors. Plus, the local makers here are forward-thinking in their methods of producing wine, beer, and other libations. The result? A collection of over 50 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries that has grown over the last 15 years, today exemplifying the diversity in products of which Placer County is capable. And there's no better way to explore this bounty than by embarking on the Placer Wine & Ale Trail.