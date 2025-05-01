A Quirky Gold Rush Town In California's Sierra Foothills Brims With Old-Time Charm Near Lakes And Trails
If you ever find yourself on a road trip around the iconic Lake Tahoe region, be sure to plug the city of Colfax into your GPS. All you have to do is strap on your seatbelt and drive about an hour west of the freshwater lake to the junction of Interstate 80 and State Route 174, which is where you'll find this quirky Gold Rush town. Trust us, your Northern California scenic drive just wouldn't be complete without it.
Established in the 1840s, the Placer County community was named after politician Schuyler Colfax, who served as the 17th vice president of the good ol' U.S. of A. As you can probably already tell, Colfax has a pretty colorful past, richly painted by its historical ties to the Transcontinental Railroad, a rail line that connected the eastern portion of the country with that of the west.
Around 1865, the city, which was once known by the monikers of Alder Grove and Illinoistown, served as the western terminus for the Central Pacific Railroad. Once a hotspot for miners and train conductors, Colfax is now a hub for adventure seekers and history buffs alike.
Known as the "Gateway to the High Sierra Mountains," the city is primely placed in the foothills of the rugged range, meaning you'll likely never run out of alpine lakes and hiking trails to explore. Not one for the great outdoors? You could meander along the paths of Colfax's winding history instead, thanks to the many old-world buildings that are still sprinkled across the city's terrain today.
Get lost in the 'Gateway to the High Sierra Mountains'
That's right, the town of Truckee isn't the only mountain hub for outdoor activities in California's Sierra Nevada. Colfax is right up there at the top of the list with it. The city can be found just south of Rollins Lake, a 900-acre reservoir that has 26 miles of shoreline to roam. While in the area, check out the Old Bear River Bridge, a concrete structure built back in 1924.
You can also get your steps in on the nearly 8-mile out-and-back Stevens Trail, an old Gold Rush-era route that's now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Quick safety tip: The path is quite challenging and doesn't have very much shade, so it's best to steer clear of the trail during the sweltering summer months. You'll also want to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes. Be sure to wear long pants in case you run into poison oak.
If a blast from the past is what you're after, head over to the Colfax Heritage Museum, which is housed in a beautifully restored train depot. Located right next door to the Colfax Visitor Center, this museum is free to tour (at the time of writing).
And while you're near Main Street, take a stroll through the railroad town's historic downtown district. See more than a dozen historical landmarks, including the Colfax Theatre, which opened in 1939, an old general store from 1867, and a drug store dating back to 1876, making it one of the state's oldest pharmacies.
Relax and unwind in the charming Colfax
There's far more adventure to be had nearby. Colfax is only about 50 miles outside of Sacramento, where the nearest major airport is, so it's a great launching point for many of Northern California's best sites.
For starters, the city is bounded by the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests, if you want to spend more time exploring the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The Bear River Recreation Area is also nearby. The 200-acre park, which is currently only open for day use, is intersected by Bear River and Campbell Creek, making it perfect for an afternoon of hiking or swimming. You can even try your luck at panning for gold, so long as you don't use any motorized equipment to mine.
The surrounding wilds make the area great for camping, too. Mineral Bar Campground, just east of Colfax, has 15 campsites right on the North Fork American River, while the Orchard Springs and Long Ravine Campgrounds are perched on the banks of Rollins Lake. If you'd prefer spacious cabins, check into the Rollins Lakeside Resort, which is a wee bit further north. In addition to lake views, the property has a pool and fire pit for when you want to unwind.
You can also get some shut-eye in town at the Best Western or the Colfax Motor Lodge. The latter has fairly good reviews on Tripadvisor, with one previous guest calling it "a great little motel," the only downside being the noisy traffic from the neighboring interstate. "Highly recommended and very good value," the reviewer added.