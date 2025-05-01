A Quirky Gold Rush Town In California's Sierra Foothills Brims With Old-Time Charm Near Lakes And Trails

If you ever find yourself on a road trip around the iconic Lake Tahoe region, be sure to plug the city of Colfax into your GPS. All you have to do is strap on your seatbelt and drive about an hour west of the freshwater lake to the junction of Interstate 80 and State Route 174, which is where you'll find this quirky Gold Rush town. Trust us, your Northern California scenic drive just wouldn't be complete without it.

Established in the 1840s, the Placer County community was named after politician Schuyler Colfax, who served as the 17th vice president of the good ol' U.S. of A. As you can probably already tell, Colfax has a pretty colorful past, richly painted by its historical ties to the Transcontinental Railroad, a rail line that connected the eastern portion of the country with that of the west.

Around 1865, the city, which was once known by the monikers of Alder Grove and Illinoistown, served as the western terminus for the Central Pacific Railroad. Once a hotspot for miners and train conductors, Colfax is now a hub for adventure seekers and history buffs alike.

Known as the "Gateway to the High Sierra Mountains," the city is primely placed in the foothills of the rugged range, meaning you'll likely never run out of alpine lakes and hiking trails to explore. Not one for the great outdoors? You could meander along the paths of Colfax's winding history instead, thanks to the many old-world buildings that are still sprinkled across the city's terrain today.