Just Outside Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Charming Community Modeled After European Towns With Art And Wellness
If you know anything about Georgia, you know that Atlanta is the state's beating heart, but it only represents a small fraction of the land within the state's borders. Once you escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, you never know what hidden gems you'll discover deep in the woods and natural surroundings. If you head southwest of Atlanta, you might run into one of the most unique and beautiful sites: Serenbe.
Situated above Georgia's one-of-a-kind city with over 100 miles of golf cart trails, Serenbe (pronounced saren-be) is a planned community that combines incredible, award-winning architecture with a deep appreciation for the natural world. As you meander through the streets, you'll start to recognize why this community has won such prestigious awards and why people love living there.
But you don't have to buy a house to experience the best that Serenbe has to offer. There is an inn within the community, allowing outsiders to get a taste of what a "biophilic" neighborhood is like. After spending a couple of days here, a planned community like Atlantic Station — a lively Georgia hub with shopping and trending dining in the middle of Atlanta — feels almost oppressive. So, kick back, relax, and discover what makes Serenbe such a charming piece of the Peach State's landscape.
The story of Serenbe, Georgia
Remarkably, Serenbe is the vision of a single couple: Steve and Marie Lupo Nygren. They fell in love with the area, known as Chattahoochee Hill Country, after visiting it multiple times during the '90s. By 1994, the Nygrens moved to the site full-time and worked on bringing their vision to life. Thankfully, they had some experience and know-how to bring to the table. Steve co-founded the Pleasant Peasant restaurant chain, and Marie's mother used to own the legendary Mary Mac's Tea Room.
The first home of Serenbe was finished in 2004. Today, the neighborhood consists of four hamlets and over 1,000 residents. Each hamlet was modeled after European towns, with the idea of blending dense infrastructure with as much nature as possible. Over the years, Serenbe has accumulated various awards, including the Urban Land Institute Inaugural Sustainability Award, and the Development of Excellence award from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Beyond nature, wellness is the other guiding principle behind Serenbe. The goal is to allow each resident to live their best life, complete with fresh food, community-centered events, and even spa packages. There's even an urban farm within the neighborhood that supplies the farmers market and multiple restaurants within the community.
Planning a visit to the charming community of Serenbe
To reach Serenbe, you'll need to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), ranked as the busiest airport in the entire world. From there, Serenbe is located about a 25-minute drive southwest, making it super convenient. However, you might want to get a taxi or Uber to the neighborhood, as most residents and visitors drive golf carts instead of cars. When staying in Serenbe, you can either book a room at The Inn, experience total wellness with a multi-day retreat at Portal Spa, or find a short-term vacation rental.
Because life in Serenbe is so laid-back and relaxed, it's the perfect getaway for a vacation from the modern grind. Here, you can really unwind and forget about all the stress of work and the big city. You can stroll through many walking trails, take a horseback ride, or look at the local artwork and shops in the center of town.
Dining in Serenbe is also unique and centered around wellness. Whether you're trying to grab a cup of coffee, a unique cocktail, some freshly baked bagels, or enjoy a luxurious dinner, Serenbe's restaurants and cafes feel remarkably different from other trendy spots in Atlanta. That said, the pride and joy of the neighborhood is the Farmhouse (located next to The Inn). This restaurant was one of the first farm-to-table options in Atlanta, sourcing much of its ingredients from Serenbe's farm. In fact, the food is so fresh that the menu changes regularly based on what's available and in season.