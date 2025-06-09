Just Outside Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Charming Community Modeled After European Towns With Art And Wellness

If you know anything about Georgia, you know that Atlanta is the state's beating heart, but it only represents a small fraction of the land within the state's borders. Once you escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, you never know what hidden gems you'll discover deep in the woods and natural surroundings. If you head southwest of Atlanta, you might run into one of the most unique and beautiful sites: Serenbe.

Situated above Georgia's one-of-a-kind city with over 100 miles of golf cart trails, Serenbe (pronounced saren-be) is a planned community that combines incredible, award-winning architecture with a deep appreciation for the natural world. As you meander through the streets, you'll start to recognize why this community has won such prestigious awards and why people love living there.

But you don't have to buy a house to experience the best that Serenbe has to offer. There is an inn within the community, allowing outsiders to get a taste of what a "biophilic" neighborhood is like. After spending a couple of days here, a planned community like Atlantic Station — a lively Georgia hub with shopping and trending dining in the middle of Atlanta — feels almost oppressive. So, kick back, relax, and discover what makes Serenbe such a charming piece of the Peach State's landscape.