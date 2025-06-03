The Surreal Reason The Sky Might Look Even More Vibrantly Orange Than Usual On Your Florida Vacation
Anyone visiting Florida in the upcoming days and weeks may notice that the sky doesn't look quite the same as it usually does. A cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa is sweeping across the Atlantic Ocean and affecting the state. This dust storm comes with a warning — when it hits, people need to be on alert. Because of the dry and heavy microscopic particles, those with heart conditions, lung diseases, asthma, and allergies may suffer more than usual. Even for healthy locals and travelers, strenuous outdoor activities should be halted for a while. Getting to and from Florida will likely be a little harder for the duration of this dust storm, as the particles can make it difficult for planes to navigate safely, so take time to plan for things to do immediately if your flight is delayed.
However, it's not all bad — the sand in the atmosphere does one interesting thing. Generally, Florida is known for its bright blue skies, but while this dust storm is moving, the colors will be somewhat unusual. In the evening, the sky can turn stunning shades of reds and oranges. Because visibility is low, you may also not be able to see the stars, meaning visiting this underrated preserve with night sky views in one of Florida's least-polluted areas might have to wait until the storm passes. Professor Joseph Prospero at the University of Miami offered this explanation as to why the sand causes a color shift in the sky while talking to the New York Times: "Typically we have nice blue skies, but with the dust, the whole sky looks soft and warm because the particles themselves are red."
Things to know about the dust storm sweeping over Florida
While it may sound startling, this dust storm is nothing new or unusual. This particular wave will likely only last a day or two, but dust from the Sahara Desert is regularly transported across the Atlantic. The season typically runs between late spring and early fall, though this particular dust storm is the thickest of the year so far. During this period, Florida will be hit by a wave of dry air, which means there is a lower chance of hurricanes until the dust is gone. Considering that Florida is one of the vacation destinations in America most likely to get hit by hurricanes, this could be a good thing.
It's worth noting that Florida isn't the only state affected. Texans are feeling the effects of this dust storm, along with Georgia, both North and South Carolina, and Louisiana will get some of the particles from this wave and likely any ones in the future. Caribbean countries like Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic are also not escaping the hazards of the storm.
If you are currently in Florida or plan to be there during this period, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe from the dust storm. Whenever possible, stick to indoor or less strenuous outdoor activities. If you don't want to miss out on your vacation, you can take steps to protect your health by checking the air quality every day. You can also wear medical-grade masks whenever outside. Additionally, remember that during this season, Florida may not be as wet and humid as you are used to, but it is still plenty hot.