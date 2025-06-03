The Surreal Reason The Sky Might Look Even More Vibrantly Orange Than Usual On Your Florida Vacation

Anyone visiting Florida in the upcoming days and weeks may notice that the sky doesn't look quite the same as it usually does. A cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa is sweeping across the Atlantic Ocean and affecting the state. This dust storm comes with a warning — when it hits, people need to be on alert. Because of the dry and heavy microscopic particles, those with heart conditions, lung diseases, asthma, and allergies may suffer more than usual. Even for healthy locals and travelers, strenuous outdoor activities should be halted for a while. Getting to and from Florida will likely be a little harder for the duration of this dust storm, as the particles can make it difficult for planes to navigate safely, so take time to plan for things to do immediately if your flight is delayed.

However, it's not all bad — the sand in the atmosphere does one interesting thing. Generally, Florida is known for its bright blue skies, but while this dust storm is moving, the colors will be somewhat unusual. In the evening, the sky can turn stunning shades of reds and oranges. Because visibility is low, you may also not be able to see the stars, meaning visiting this underrated preserve with night sky views in one of Florida's least-polluted areas might have to wait until the storm passes. Professor Joseph Prospero at the University of Miami offered this explanation as to why the sand causes a color shift in the sky while talking to the New York Times: "Typically we have nice blue skies, but with the dust, the whole sky looks soft and warm because the particles themselves are red."