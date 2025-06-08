One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Medieval Towns Is An Enchanting, Coastal Sardinia Gem With A Famed Castle

View the beautiful little Castelsardo from close to the marina, and you instantly see it has everything that makes an Italian coastal village just so exquisitely charming. There are the boats ahead, bobbing in the shimmering blues of the Gulf of Asinara, and beyond that a rocky outcrop rising high from the water, painted with pink, yellow, and orange houses leading the eye to a fortress atop the hill and, on most days, a perfect, sunny blue sky.

Many of Castelsardo's sights are in and around the Centro Storico, the small, cobbled old town, with tiny streets leading between centuries-old churches and view-laden parks. As you descend to the lower part of town, you'll find a more modern side with a small handful of scenic hotels close to the water, as well as the marina and a lovely collection of beaches and coves, ideal for exploring the famous Sardinian coastline.

You'll find Castelsardo in the north of Sardinia, a Mediterranean island known for its long, warm summers, colorful villages, and for having some of the world's best beaches. The closest international airport is Alghero Airport, which is around a one-hour drive away. The quickest ferry crossing takes about an hour and departs from Bonifacio on France's Corsica, an underrated Mediterranean gem, to Sardinia's Santa Teresa di Gallura, which is about an hour's drive north of Castelsardo. You can complete the journey entirely by public transport, too. From Rome, you'd take a 40-minute train to Civitavecchia, a ferry to Sardinia's Olbia, and from there a bus. The ferry takes approximately seven hours, while the bus from Olbia to Castelsardo takes around two hours and 20 minutes.