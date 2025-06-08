Greece's Second Largest Island Is A Wildly Underrated Mediterranean Getaway With Pristine Beaches And Mountains

As the entry point to the island, Evia's capital, Chalkida, has seen an influx of conquering nations, each of which has influenced local culture over the centuries. Phoenicians, Romans, and Ottomans all once claimed the city, and in fact, its size once superseded Athens! Located on the sunny Evripos Strait with a buzzing waterfront, it's an obvious getaway for Athenians, but overlooked by foreign travelers. Eretria, just 20 minutes down the island's south coast, hosts archaeological ruins and a museum dedicated to this once-major port. Further along, Limni presents the picture-perfect seaside village, full of terra-cotta-topped houses and bougainvillea spilling down the alleyways, while Karystos' shoreline glistens with its 14th-century Venetian Bourtzi fortress.

More historical architecture awaits outside the towns: the Turk-Venetian Karababa Castle sits high on a hill outside Chalkida, just across the bridge to the mainland. The 16th-century Saint David of Evia Monastery in the inland highlands of Rovies was built by the monk whose name it bears, remembered as a beloved teacher of the enslaved Greeks. Ruins from the Helladic, Hellenic, and Mycenaean eras can be found all over Evia. To the north, you can explore the scenic ruins of medieval towers in Messapia and the 13th-century Church of Agios Dimitrios in Avlonari.

Of course, one of the best ways to experience any Greek island's culture is through its fresh, rustic cuisine. Some of the most interesting local specialties include a filo pastry stuffed with sourdough and soft touloumotiri cheese called tiropitari, a nugget-shaped pasta known as kourkoumpinia, and slow-cooked vouloto lamb. Fresh seafood from the Evian Gulf includes smoked seabass, tuna ceviche, anchovies, and gilt-head bream carpaccio. Taverns let you pair meals with ouzo or tsipouro (an unaged grape spirit), or try tasting local wine varietals like Malagouzia and ​​Savatiano.