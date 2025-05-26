This Wildly Underrated Greek Island Is An Affordable Aegean Option With Pristine Seas And Rugged Mountains

Souvlaki, sunshine, and summer lovin' is exactly how we like our Mediterranean vacations, especially when we're island hopping in Greece. Crete is a popular choice, considering it's Greece's largest and most idyllic quintessential getaway, while Corfu is a pristine paradise of stunning beaches. Either way, every traveler has their own list of the best Greek islands to visit during the summer. But when Santorini's blue domes and whitewashed buildings begin to cost an arm and a leg, you have to search beyond the overcrowded destinations. Kalymnos is an underrated Aegean option where the sea is crystal clear and the mountains follow you wherever you go.

According to The Telegraph, Kalymnos is now the most affordable summer holiday spot in Europe, with a one-week stay costing $1,046 per person. Luxury hotels, apartments, and villas can be as inexpensive as $55 per night — but you can also splurge and find accommodation that costs $196 per night. Public buses are a great way to move around the island — Pothia, the capital, provides routes toward Myrties, Massouri, Kantouni, Kamari, and more for as cheap as $2.25. If you wish to rent a car to travel around at your own pace, daily prices are anywhere between $30 and $70, and taxis are always available.

Since Kalymnos is less familiar compared to other islands, you'll most likely enjoy your time here without the crowds. But it also means getting here is quite a journey. The easiest way to get to Kalymnos is to fly to Athens first and take an hour-long flight to the island. Another option is landing in Kos — likely with a layover in Zurich if you're coming from New York — and taking a ferry to the island, which can take up to 45 minutes.