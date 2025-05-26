This Wildly Underrated Greek Island Is An Affordable Aegean Option With Pristine Seas And Rugged Mountains
Souvlaki, sunshine, and summer lovin' is exactly how we like our Mediterranean vacations, especially when we're island hopping in Greece. Crete is a popular choice, considering it's Greece's largest and most idyllic quintessential getaway, while Corfu is a pristine paradise of stunning beaches. Either way, every traveler has their own list of the best Greek islands to visit during the summer. But when Santorini's blue domes and whitewashed buildings begin to cost an arm and a leg, you have to search beyond the overcrowded destinations. Kalymnos is an underrated Aegean option where the sea is crystal clear and the mountains follow you wherever you go.
According to The Telegraph, Kalymnos is now the most affordable summer holiday spot in Europe, with a one-week stay costing $1,046 per person. Luxury hotels, apartments, and villas can be as inexpensive as $55 per night — but you can also splurge and find accommodation that costs $196 per night. Public buses are a great way to move around the island — Pothia, the capital, provides routes toward Myrties, Massouri, Kantouni, Kamari, and more for as cheap as $2.25. If you wish to rent a car to travel around at your own pace, daily prices are anywhere between $30 and $70, and taxis are always available.
Since Kalymnos is less familiar compared to other islands, you'll most likely enjoy your time here without the crowds. But it also means getting here is quite a journey. The easiest way to get to Kalymnos is to fly to Athens first and take an hour-long flight to the island. Another option is landing in Kos — likely with a layover in Zurich if you're coming from New York — and taking a ferry to the island, which can take up to 45 minutes.
Saltwater therapy is a must in Kalymnos
If you're targeting the beaches in Kalymnos (which you should), most people prefer lounging under the sun at Masouri Beach, 15 minutes away from Pothia. A taxi ride will set you back $20 max, and the golden stretch of pebbly sand is totally worth it. The beach features calm waves and gorgeous views of the islet of Telendos. Besides swimming, you can launch a canoe into the sea, jet ski with the mountains as your backdrop, and sip on a refreshing cocktail at one of the waterfront bars. From here, check out Melitsachas Beach, only 10 minutes away by car. Amenities-wise, it's similar to Masouri — there are sunbeds, umbrellas, and showers available, with restaurants and bars lining the shore.
Also 10 minutes from Pothia is Platis Yialos Beach in Calino. While most Mediterranean sands are golden and white, this beach boasts a dark shoreline, giving it a whole other vibe. Platis Yialos isn't exactly a hidden gem, so expect to share it with plenty of other visitors. Bring your snorkeling gear to explore beneath the surface. On the east side of the island, Gefira Beach is just five minutes from the capital. This spot is surrounded by verdant hills, with straw umbrellas dotting the beach. Take a dip in the cool turquoise water, read a book under the shade, or indulge in local delicacies at the seaside restaurant.
Right next to Gefira is Therma Beach, where you can experience an adrenaline rush by jumping off the platform into the azure sea. This beach tends to be more rocky than sandy, so it's best to bring water shoes to avoid injuries. But for true seclusion, head 40 minutes north of the capital to Palionisos Beach, where the bluest of waters hide in fjord-like scenery.
Adventures abound in Kalymnos
If you hear a mountain calling your name, it's Profitis Ilias, the highest peak in Kalymnos at 2,493 feet. You can hike to the majestic mountain by trekking the 4.5-mile out-and-back Chorio – Profitis Ilias trail. The route is by no means easy, but it's definitely rewarding. Taking a little over three hours to complete, the hike starts from the village of Chora (or Chorio) — which is five minutes by car from Pothia — and guides you toward the Castle of Chora of Kalymnos — the medieval structure has walls that reach up to 23 feet. From there onward, the path only gets steeper, but once you reach the summit, the views of the sea and Greek islands will take your breath away.
The Italian Trail is another challenging mountain hike with equally beautiful vistas along the way. The 3.7-mile point-to-point paved path begins at the top of the mountain in Vathi and leads you down toward Pothia. Back in the day, this used to be a commonly used route due to a lack of other roads. As you hike past the church of Agia Triada, the trail eventually brings you to its terminus, the port of Kalymnos.
Once you're back at the port, it only makes sense to visit the Sponge Factory, where you can discover why Kalymnos is known as the Sponge Divers island. Touring the factory, you'll learn about sponge diving being the island's oldest profession, the different kinds you'll find in the sea, and how they're processed and sold. Don't forget to buy one from the store to take back home — but not before you're done hopping to other underrated Greek islands for a Mediterranean vacation with fewer crowds.