Ireland's Remote Under-The Radar Island Is An Authentic Rugged Paradise Full Of Wildlife And Adventure

When mapping out my road trip along the southwestern coast of Ireland, I knew I couldn't pass up iconic destinations like the majestic Killarney National Park or the indomitable Cliffs of Moher. But even in mid-April, I figured I would be facing some crowds at these highly popular tourist hotspots, which is why I looked for somewhere off the beaten path to end a busy week of sightseeing. Cape Clear promised to be a place where time moved slowly, so it seemed like the perfect option to savor the end of my trip.

As part of the Gaeltacht Islands, Cape Clear is a serene locale, home to a tiny population of fewer than 200 people. The pastoral island is surrounded by dolphin-filled waters and is one of the few places in Ireland where Irish, or Gaelic, is still commonly spoken. The island attracts the most visitors in the summer, when more businesses are open (many restaurants and attractions were closed during my off-season visit), but year-round, this is a mellow destination where the simplicity of a long seaside walk may prove to be the perfect place to, well, clear your mind.

Here's everything Cape Clear has to offer, should you decide to add your own detour to this remote gem, from festivals celebrating the Irish language to visiting one of Ireland's most iconic lighthouses — plus some tips on how to visit as either a day trip or an overnight stay.