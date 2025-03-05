Rick Steves Says These Rugged, Enchanting Islands In Ireland Give 'End Of The World' Vibes
Off the coast of Ireland lie many mystical islands, remote outposts that are a microcosm of the mainland, and small hamlets that preserve old Ireland. Many of these isles are some of the best places to visit in Ireland, including the small group known as the Aran Islands. The three islands floating in the turbulent waters of Galway Bay are desolate yet beautiful, crisscrossed with ancient ruins, rocky walls, empty beaches, and even a shipwreck or two. Just a short ferry from the mainland, travel aficionado Rick Steves claims these islands feel like "the end of the world" on his website.
The Inishmore, Inishmaan, and Inisheer islands are one of the pockets of Ireland that still speak Gaelic. You'll see both English and Gaelic on most of the signs, and the locals are fiercely protective of their way of life. The most populated (and largest) island, Inishmore, has just over 800 year-round residents, most of whom work in tourism, fishing, and agriculture. Mysterious ruins dot the landscape, along with sheep, tiny cottages, and rocky walls. On a sunny day, you can even see the famed Cliffs of Moher on the Irish mainland from the easternmost island, Inisheer. If you're lucky, you'll see the ghost island of Hy-Brasil, which, according to legend, only appears every seven years. Ireland is a land of tradition and legend, and nowhere is this more evident than the Aran Islands.
What to see on the Aran Islands
Rick Steves knows his stuff, including the prettiest coastal destinations in Ireland. The Aran Islands are a tapestry of rock walls and lush green fields. Steves notes, "The windswept landscape of all three islands is harsh and stony, separated from the sea by steep, rugged cliffs." Endless walls grid most of the islands' landscape, enclosing tiny fields, roads, and white cottages. The walls, made of stones removed from the land to make it suitable for farming, have an undeniably eerie effect. Even on the warmest, sunniest day, Inishmore, the busiest island that gets the most day-trippers, feels empty — save for the occasional sheep, horse, or human.
Some of the most spectacular sights on Inishmore include Dún Aonghasa, a 2,000-year-old Iron Age fort perched spectacularly on the edge of seaside cliffs. There's also the strange rectangle-shaped Wormhole, a natural blowhole that formed on Inishmore's rocky shores. Kilronan is the island's main village, which has the only grocery store and ATM.
On Inisheer, you can see the ruins of O'Brien Castle and the Plassey Shipwreck rusting away on the rocky eastern shores of the island. Inishmaan has the fewest sights of the three islands, but it has several forts of its own. Each island also has its fair share of old stone churches and buildings that have lost the battle with sand and wind erosion.
When to go to the Aran Islands, where to stay, how to get there
Ireland is one of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe, but the Aran Islands may need a little more research than other parts of your journey, depending on where and when you go. Although most visitors reach the islands by passenger ferry from Rossaveel year-round, it's also possible to fly to the islands from Connemara. Inishmore has several small hotels, bed and breakfasts, pubs, cafés, and shops. The smaller islands have several rooms for rent, but be sure to book ahead and research the ferry schedules. The islands are virtually deserted in the winter, as day-tripping hordes tend to appear in the summer months. During peak season, you'll want to book ahead, as ferries and accommodation are often sold out. Beware that ferry cancellations are common year-round, thanks to the stormy waters of the bay.
When visiting the Aran Islands, make an effort to buy locally to support the island's economy. This isn't too hard on a tiny island with a few shops, but avoid booking tours through non-Irish entities or purchasing mass-produced items. The most famous products of the islands known around the world are the Aran sweaters. Expect to find these warm, well-made frocks for sale on each island, but make sure to keep an eye out for traditional pieces using Irish wool. Learn more about this longstanding custom at the Aran Sweater Market and Museum in Kilronan Village. Respect the locals, take nothing but pictures, and enjoy exploring the Ireland of old.