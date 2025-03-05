Rick Steves Says These Rugged, Enchanting Islands In Ireland Give 'End Of The World' Vibes

Off the coast of Ireland lie many mystical islands, remote outposts that are a microcosm of the mainland, and small hamlets that preserve old Ireland. Many of these isles are some of the best places to visit in Ireland, including the small group known as the Aran Islands. The three islands floating in the turbulent waters of Galway Bay are desolate yet beautiful, crisscrossed with ancient ruins, rocky walls, empty beaches, and even a shipwreck or two. Just a short ferry from the mainland, travel aficionado Rick Steves claims these islands feel like "the end of the world" on his website.

The Inishmore, Inishmaan, and Inisheer islands are one of the pockets of Ireland that still speak Gaelic. You'll see both English and Gaelic on most of the signs, and the locals are fiercely protective of their way of life. The most populated (and largest) island, Inishmore, has just over 800 year-round residents, most of whom work in tourism, fishing, and agriculture. Mysterious ruins dot the landscape, along with sheep, tiny cottages, and rocky walls. On a sunny day, you can even see the famed Cliffs of Moher on the Irish mainland from the easternmost island, Inisheer. If you're lucky, you'll see the ghost island of Hy-Brasil, which, according to legend, only appears every seven years. Ireland is a land of tradition and legend, and nowhere is this more evident than the Aran Islands.