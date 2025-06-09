Vermont's Charming And Overlooked Airport Is A Cheaper Way To Get In And Out Of The Lake Champlain Area

Flying can be intimidating for many reasons. Working as a flight attendant for the past 10 years, I've gotten the chance to bear witness to just about every airport scenario imaginable, and long lines and extended wait times top the list of passenger complaints. At major hubs, you can expect to do a lot of standing around, especially at check-in counters and in security lines. Sometimes navigating the extra-large airports is necessary depending on your route or airline, but if you never consider smaller airports, you could be missing out on a better and more affordable way to travel. For those looking to visit Vermont's Lake Champlain region, the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) is one such option, and its lack of crowds will make checking in, passing though security, and finding your gate a breeze.

Vermont's Burlington is an artsy, urban town surrounded by mountains, and with undeniable charm and a wide variety of activities to choose from, it's no wonder the Green Mountain State's largest city has become a premiere destination. On the other hand, if peace and quiet is what you crave, you can ditch Burlington's crowds for a smaller town nearby. Nestled in South Burlington, BTV Airport provides immediate access to the best of both worlds, whereas a larger hub like Boston's Logan International Airport would require a bus ride or car rental and clock in at over a three-hour drive.

The best part is that smaller airports like BTV aren't just more convenient — they often boast cheaper plane tickets thanks to factors like lower operational costs due to fewer amenities. You'll also find several budget airlines at BTV, which help keep airfares low.