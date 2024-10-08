Ditch Burlington's Crowds For A Nearby Tiny Town With Some Artsy Quirks And Delicious Food

The best thing about Burlington is that it's so close to Vermont — so goes the local joke. While the jab reflects the usual divide between city and country, it also contrasts Burlington's long-held leftist leanings — exemplified under former Mayor Bernie Sanders — with the stoic, frugal Yankee farmers who typified the rest of the state. However, the past few decades have changed the equation, as new people move into the state and seek affordable housing. That's pushed more and more folks into small towns like Waterbury, a 30-minute drive from Burlington, about the same distance as these stunning Vermont islands. And they've given Waterbury a burst of development that's put it on ever more Vermont travel itineraries.

Advertisement

For older Vermonters, the transformation elicits a double take. For generations, Waterbury played third or fourth fiddle not just to Burlington, but to next-door Stowe — one of the state's top destinations and home to several awe-inspiring Vermont hikes and fall foliage experiences — and was infamous for the Vermont Hospital for the Insane, in its center, making any trip to Waterbury suspect.

Today, this town of 5,300 people tells a very different story, thanks to a new range of quirky and hip restaurants, cafes, breweries, and boutiques that join its few traditional draws, such as the Ben & Jerry's factory. It's also bonded Waterbury closer to Burlington, as the easy commute and weekday express buses make it ideal for people working there.

Advertisement