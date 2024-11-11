Vermont's Largest City Offers An Artsy Urban Vacation While Being Surrounded In Mountains

On gorgeous Lake Champlain and just a quick drive to the Green Mountains, Burlington, Vermont, is ideally situated for outdoor recreation. As a town of 48,000 residents, Burlington is urban, but not in a gritty way. It has a walkable town center, a vibrant arts scene, destination-worthy restaurants and breweries, and plenty of attractions and activities for people with a wide range of interests.

This northwestern Vermont town comes alive in the summer with arts and music festivals and every possible kind of water-based recreation like boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and fishing. Fall brings leaf peepers and students back to the three college campuses here. The University of Vermont is the largest, with about 12,000 students who infuse the town with youthful energy. Burlington is not known for skiing, but Vermont certainly is –- the town is an hour or less from five ski areas.

Burlington is easily reached by public transportation, with an Amtrak station and an airport served by American, Delta, United, and other airlines. Driving will take about three hours and 20 minutes from Boston, five-and-a-half hours from New York City, and less than two hours from Montreal. And if you extend your stay in the Green Mountain State, you can also visit the Vermont town that's consistently named America's most beautiful.

