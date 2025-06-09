California's New Law Could Cause A Major Shift In The RV Sales Industry As We Know It

According to a 2024 Journal of Consumer Affairs report, approximately 11.2 million households across the U.S. own a recreational vehicle, more commonly known as an RV. The report also noted that the RV industry was worth approximately $20 billion and expected to increase $9 billion by 2029. Interestingly, California was the top state for RV-related spending in 2019 at approximately $550 million, which is unsurprising, as California has some of the most scenic campsites. However, a state bill has caused some concern regarding the industry.

The bill in question is the Advanced Clean Trucks Act, which went into effect in 2025. It essentially mandates that all manufacturers of medium and heavy vehicles (Class 2B to Class 8) increase sales of their zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). The bill aims to have 55% to 75% of the state's RVs be zero-emission by 2035. California is not alone in its determination to have RV consumers shift towards more emissions-friendly vehicles — 10 other states, including Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, have all enacted some version of similar regulations.

Before you brush up on your knowledge of the 3-3-3 rule for your next RV trip, you should know that news of the bill immediately created concern within the market. Many worried that it would negatively impact motorhomes that are still largely dependent on diesel fuel. Those against the bill argue that there is not yet readily available technology for production of these large zero-emission vehicles. As a result, the RV Industry Association quickly sought an exemption for motorhomes.