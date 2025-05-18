This Coastal California County Park Has More Than 100 Scenic Campsites With Unmatched Ocean Views
Although California is famous for stunning state parks, its underrated county parks are equally beautiful and offer an incredible array of hiking trails, campgrounds, and scenic vistas. Situated 62 miles north of Santa Barbara, the iconic California beach town that's been dubbed the "American Riviera," you'll find the oh-so gorgeous Jalama Beach County Park and Campground.
This hidden gem boasts an oceanfront campground with 107 sites where you can fall asleep listening to the pounding waves. And, be forewarned, the surf along this section of coastline is particularly wild and untamed. It's the kind of place that invites you to stroll along a seemingly endless beach during sunset, and spend evenings in comfortable solitude or making memories with a group of close friends. And the best part? All the sites are beachfront or have ocean views.
Tucked away behind hedges and mounds of ice plants that protect against the frequently high winds, each site comes with a picnic table and a barbecue pit. All sites welcome RVs, trailers, and tents, but only 31 sites offer electricity. Guests also have access to well-maintained restrooms, hot showers, drinking water, and a dump station. Sleeping up to four, there are also seven log cabin-inspired bungalows with electricity, private bathrooms, living rooms, porches, kitchens, picnic tables, and fire pits. Reserve sites or cabins up to six months in advance or amend your reservation via the Santa Barbara County Parks online reservation system.
Things to do at Jalama Beach County Park and Campground
You don't have to journey to Carpinteria, a small town just outside Santa Barbara with "the world's safest beach," to enjoy a great burger — although the burgers at Rincon Brewery are almost worth the 1.5-hour drive. The Jalama Beach Store, the onsite shop for Jalama Beach County Park and Campground, serves the "World Famous Jalama Burger," which is an attraction in and of itself. Lucky diners on Tripadvisor have described them as literally the "best burgers on the face of the planet" — high praise for any restaurant, no less a humble beach shack. You can also get groceries, wine, hot meals to go, and fishing equipment at the Jalama Beach Store.
Although the waters at Jamala Beach are dangerous for swimming, anglers can enjoy excellent buttermouth perch, calico bass, halibut, barred surfperch, and smelt fishing in the fall. Other popular activities include beachcombing, sunbathing, intermediate and advanced surfing, and taking in the sunset with a hot chocolate in hand. The campground is pet-friendly, but owners must provide proof of rabies vaccines and keep their dogs on a leash.
The campground isn't as popular as the well-known state parks in the area. However, if Jalama Beach County Park and Campground is full, checking Carpinteria State Beach Campground is worth a try in case there's a cancellation. Or, try this sneaky trick that helps you score highly sought-out and sold-out campsite reservations.