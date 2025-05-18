This Coastal California County Park Has More Than 100 Scenic Campsites With Unmatched Ocean Views

Although California is famous for stunning state parks, its underrated county parks are equally beautiful and offer an incredible array of hiking trails, campgrounds, and scenic vistas. Situated 62 miles north of Santa Barbara, the iconic California beach town that's been dubbed the "American Riviera," you'll find the oh-so gorgeous Jalama Beach County Park and Campground.

This hidden gem boasts an oceanfront campground with 107 sites where you can fall asleep listening to the pounding waves. And, be forewarned, the surf along this section of coastline is particularly wild and untamed. It's the kind of place that invites you to stroll along a seemingly endless beach during sunset, and spend evenings in comfortable solitude or making memories with a group of close friends. And the best part? All the sites are beachfront or have ocean views.

Tucked away behind hedges and mounds of ice plants that protect against the frequently high winds, each site comes with a picnic table and a barbecue pit. All sites welcome RVs, trailers, and tents, but only 31 sites offer electricity. Guests also have access to well-maintained restrooms, hot showers, drinking water, and a dump station. Sleeping up to four, there are also seven log cabin-inspired bungalows with electricity, private bathrooms, living rooms, porches, kitchens, picnic tables, and fire pits. Reserve sites or cabins up to six months in advance or amend your reservation via the Santa Barbara County Parks online reservation system.