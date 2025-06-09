A Refreshed Waterfront North Carolina Resort Offers A Celebrated Chef's Coastal Menu And Sun-Drenched Days
When it comes to coastal vacations, the Outer Banks in North Carolina offer a unique and memorable experience. As a series of barrier islands in the Atlantic Ocean, this area offers some incredible beach activities in a setting unlike anything else you can witness in the United States. But before heading to the Outer Banks, you need to figure out where to stay. And, if you're planning on being on Duck Island, just north of the artsy beach town with waterfront shopping that is Kitty Hawk, you might want to try the Sanderling Resort.
Although the resort has been around since 1985, the property reopened in 2025 with some major renovations and upgrades. So, even if you've stayed there in the past, it's a whole new vacation experience complete with a restaurant headed by a celebrity chef.
Situated at practically the narrowest point of Duck Island, the Sanderling is surrounded by white sand beaches and ocean waves on both sides. Its position on the island, coupled with its new digs, makes it the perfect spot from which to explore the Outer Banks. Here's everything you need to know before booking a room.
What to expect when staying at the Sanderling Resort
One of the biggest updates to come to the Sanderling is the addition of the Theodosia Restaurant. Headed by local celebrity chef Vivian Howard, who has been on TV shows and sold numerous award-winning cookbooks, the restaurant blends the familiar with the chic, crafting a menu that's both traditional and innovative. With dishes like Golden Tilefish Ceviche, baked bluefish with potato puffs, Red Rum Toast, and Blueberry Barbecue Duck, each bite is more entrancing than the last. The Sanderling also has other laid-back dining options like the Sandbar or the Lifesaving Station.
The accommodations at the Sanderling have always been exceptional, but now the rooms feel brand new while still maintaining a timeless aura. When booking a room, you can choose from a traditional guest room, luxury suite, or a private residence on-site. Residences can accommodate up to 16 guests, making them the ultimate choice for a luxurious and unforgettable Outer Banks vacation. At the time of this writing, rooms cost roughly $480 per night, depending on which type of booking you choose.
Amenities-wise, and because of the Sanderling's position next to the water, you can spend all of your time relaxing by the pool or the ocean. However, if you really want to elevate your vacation, you can take advantage of the Spa at the Sanderling. Like the hotel, this space has also been renovated, helping you get the most out of your next manicure, facial, or pedicure.
Planning a vacation to the Sanderling and the Outer Banks
Since the Outer Banks are closer to the North Carolina/Virginia border, the easiest way to reach the Sanderling Resort is by flying into Norfolk International Airport. From there, it's about a 1-hour and 45-minute drive to reach the hotel.
One thing that hasn't changed, based on our previous resort review of the Sanderling, is its excellent access to world-class activities. After all, the Outer Banks offer some incredible experiences that can help take your trip to the next level. Through the Sanderling, you can book activities like dolphin tours, kiteboarding, parasailing, jet skiing, and even a wild horses tour. Yes, you can discover wild horses along the Outer Banks — especially near Carova Beach, an uncrowded stretch of North Carolina sand perfect for a pristine escape.
Finally, the Sanderling is the perfect place from which to venture out and explore the rest of the Outer Banks, including some of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. If you head north, you'll run into a wildlife refuge and untamed nature. If you head south, you'll discover more amenities and attractions, including some of the best beachside dining in the region. For example, you can enjoy locally sourced seafood at The Blue Point on the Currituck Sound side, allowing you to marvel at the sunset. Alternatively, you can get some tropical Caribbean-style food at the Rundown Cafe on the Atlantic Ocean side and listen to the waves as you eat.