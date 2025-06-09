A Refreshed Waterfront North Carolina Resort Offers A Celebrated Chef's Coastal Menu And Sun-Drenched Days

When it comes to coastal vacations, the Outer Banks in North Carolina offer a unique and memorable experience. As a series of barrier islands in the Atlantic Ocean, this area offers some incredible beach activities in a setting unlike anything else you can witness in the United States. But before heading to the Outer Banks, you need to figure out where to stay. And, if you're planning on being on Duck Island, just north of the artsy beach town with waterfront shopping that is Kitty Hawk, you might want to try the Sanderling Resort.

Although the resort has been around since 1985, the property reopened in 2025 with some major renovations and upgrades. So, even if you've stayed there in the past, it's a whole new vacation experience complete with a restaurant headed by a celebrity chef.

Situated at practically the narrowest point of Duck Island, the Sanderling is surrounded by white sand beaches and ocean waves on both sides. Its position on the island, coupled with its new digs, makes it the perfect spot from which to explore the Outer Banks. Here's everything you need to know before booking a room.