An Uncrowded Stretch Of North Carolina Sand With Roaming Horses Offers A Pristine Outer Banks Escape

For a wide swath of the United States, going to the beach means a trip to North Carolina's beautiful Outer Banks. Many families have staked out their favorite islands and towns to visit year after year: the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk and the chic getaway of Nags Head, just to name a few. It's easy to see why these thin islands, stretching from the Virginia border and jutting out to Cape Hatteras, appeal to many visitors. The seashell-lined beaches, dramatic windswept dunes, and inviting surf draw in those longing for a seaside escape.

But visiting the Outer Banks, or OBX, as the locals say, can be tricky — especially if you're looking for solitude. On busy summer weekends, traffic can back up for miles. Indeed, only two roads and one ferry can take you to the Outer Banks: Highway 158 to Kitty Hawk, Highway 64 to Nags Head, and ferries that run from Ocracoke Island on the south end of the Banks. Once there, all the islands are connected by the two-lane blacktop known as State Highway 12. But some OBX towns are off the beaten track enough to offer a quieter escape. One such town is Carova Beach, just south of the Virginia state line.

Getting to Carova Beach requires a little planning and a unique beach adventure, but it's worth it. The town lies on the very north end of OBX beyond the town of Corolla. But your rental Toyota probably won't make it — to access this secret getaway, you need a four-wheel-drive vehicle and the skills to use it on soft sand. In other words, you can't drive your Corolla beyond Corolla.