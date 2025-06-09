One Of Rhode Island's Most Beautiful Beach Strolls Is An Under-The-Radar Sandy Paradise With Rare Habitats

New England has no shortage of stunning beaches that crowds flock to every summer. However, it seems that no matter how many travel guides are published, more than a few of these sandy destinations manage to evade the attention of the masses despite having tons of tourist appeal. One of these beaches is Napatree Point in Westerly, Rhode Island, about 40 minutes southwest of T.F. Green International Airport by car. This long, narrow stretch of shoreline is the perfect place to take a coastal stroll, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and encounters with rare plants and animals.

The Napatree Point Conservation Area is located in Watch Hill, a neighborhood of the quaint coastal town. While summers can be a bit on the humid side in the region, it rarely gets too hot, making it an pleasant time of year to visit. However, keep in mind that this is also when tourism is at its peak, so it might be worth considering a visit to Napatree Point during the off-season. There are several places to stay near the beach, like the Watch Hill Inn and the luxurious Ocean House. Even more lodging options are available in the Misquamicut district of Westerly, including Pleasant View Inn, Sandcastle Beachfront Inn, and Hotel Maria.

If you're going to travel all the way out to a remote Rhode Island beach, you should also explore what the surrounding area has to offer. Grab a bite to eat at Olympia Tea Room or Ten Sandwiches, or shop for some new clothes at boutiques like Three Islands and Rochelle's Boutique. Watch Hill is an incredibly charming neighborhood to explore on foot, as is Warren, another walkable Rhode Island beach town that's packed with oyster shacks, artist studios, and colonial charm of its own.