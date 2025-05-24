A Walkable New England Harbor Town Is Packed With Oyster Shacks, Artist Studios, And Colonial Charm

Warren, Rhode Island, is an alluring small New England town. This sleepy bayside community is filled with eateries serving up delicious oysters, studios showcasing the creative talent of local artists, and well-preserved buildings that highlight Warren's rich colonial history. Here, Warren's diminutive size works in its favor — nobody likes vacationing somewhere that requires you to spend most of the time traveling by car. Almost everything that makes this such a perfect getaway is within walking distance of each other.

Warren's summers can be warm but never too hot, making that the best time to visit. However, New England is especially gorgeous in the fall, so enduring the chillier weather may be worth it if it means experiencing that stunning foliage. If arriving by plane, your best bet is to book a flight to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, which is only about 20 miles away from Warren. There aren't too many lodging options within Warren itself, but there are quite a few places to stay in nearby towns, like the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Swansea, the Bristol Harbor Inn, and the Bradford-Dimond-Norris House.

Warren is heaven on Earth for those who love oysters. It has no shortage of places to slurp down that briny goodness. Class it up at Bywater Restaurant with some delicious oysters paired with the perfect glass of wine, chow down on bivalve mollusks against breathtaking ocean views at The Wharf Tavern, or bring some friends for an oyster get-together at Trafford Restaurant and Bar. For even more amazing Rhode Island seafood, you can visit Newport, a coastal town with undeniable French vibes just 18 miles away.