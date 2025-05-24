A Walkable New England Harbor Town Is Packed With Oyster Shacks, Artist Studios, And Colonial Charm
Warren, Rhode Island, is an alluring small New England town. This sleepy bayside community is filled with eateries serving up delicious oysters, studios showcasing the creative talent of local artists, and well-preserved buildings that highlight Warren's rich colonial history. Here, Warren's diminutive size works in its favor — nobody likes vacationing somewhere that requires you to spend most of the time traveling by car. Almost everything that makes this such a perfect getaway is within walking distance of each other.
Warren's summers can be warm but never too hot, making that the best time to visit. However, New England is especially gorgeous in the fall, so enduring the chillier weather may be worth it if it means experiencing that stunning foliage. If arriving by plane, your best bet is to book a flight to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, which is only about 20 miles away from Warren. There aren't too many lodging options within Warren itself, but there are quite a few places to stay in nearby towns, like the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Swansea, the Bristol Harbor Inn, and the Bradford-Dimond-Norris House.
Warren is heaven on Earth for those who love oysters. It has no shortage of places to slurp down that briny goodness. Class it up at Bywater Restaurant with some delicious oysters paired with the perfect glass of wine, chow down on bivalve mollusks against breathtaking ocean views at The Wharf Tavern, or bring some friends for an oyster get-together at Trafford Restaurant and Bar. For even more amazing Rhode Island seafood, you can visit Newport, a coastal town with undeniable French vibes just 18 miles away.
Warren's active arts scene
With all of Warren's stunning waterfront views and charming historical architecture, is it any wonder that so many of its citizens decided to follow their muse and take up art?
Gary Charpentier is a painter, sculptor, and ceramicist who draws inspiration from the nature and wildlife of the surrounding area for his work, which can be seen at Heron Walk Studio (appointment required). If you're not familiar with the art of rug hooking, then you're in for a treat. In 2013, Hayley Perry founded Loop by Loop Studio, which is completely dedicated to this unique craft. Whether you're in the market for rug hooking materials, want to hone your rug hooking skills, or simply want to check out her striking designs, this is one studio you don't want to skip.
If cartoons are more your thing, you'll be excited to know that Jim Bush, an experienced cartoonist whose works have been featured in such major publications as The Providence Journal, The Washington Post National Weekly Edition, and The Dallas Morning News, has a studio and gallery located on Main Street. Appointments are required to view his works in person.
While Warren is home to a lot of professional artists, it's also a place to learn how to become an artist yourself. You can sign up for group pottery classes and private lessons at Mudstone Studios or learn Xerox lithography, creative writing, and mindful drumming in a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere at The Collaborative. Or if you just want to support local artists, you can simply purchase some of their works and handmade goods at the Made In Warren Artist Cooperative.
Step back into the Colonial age in Warren
Like many towns in New England, Warren is brimming with history that's largely kept alive in its beautiful buildings, many of which have been around for centuries. If you're fascinated by America's past or a fan of old-time architecture, do yourself a favor by pulling up the Discover Warren website and using its self-guided walking tour of this gorgeous town. A great place to start is the Maxwell House, located on Church Street. This massive 10-room house was built in the mid-18th century and was occupied by the Reverend Samuel Maxwell and his family. Today, it operates as a museum and is open for tours.
Another stunning structure from Warren's past is the Baker-Merchant-DeWolf House, which was built in 1753. The original owners were Jesse Baker and his wife, who were said to have contributed to the effort against the British during the American Revolution. To get an idea of the citizens who lived in Warren during the Colonial period, pay a visit to its oldest cemeteries, Kickemuit Cemetery and North Burial Ground, both of which serve as the resting places of fascinating figures from the city's past. After visiting Warren, you may want to see what else the Ocean State has to offer, like these 16 other incredible places in Rhode Island that should be visited at least once, or the Providence Athenaeum, one of America's oldest libraries and an iconic Rhode Island gem.