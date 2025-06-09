One Of Alabama's Most Scenic Cities Is A Hidden Gem With Mountain Views And Mouth-Watering Italian Food
When you think of Alabama destinations, Birmingham and Montgomery typically come to mind. But this mountainous and diverse state has much more to offer than just its major cities. In fact, Alabama is home to the self-proclaimed "Hit Recording Capital of the World" and is also where you'll find one of America's best campgrounds with waterfalls and wildflowers. Don't sleep on this state, because those who explore are often rewarded with plenty of things to write home about, and Oneonta is the perfect example of an Alabama gem.
Located only 45 minutes' drive north-east of Birmingham, this quaint and rather unassuming city is a haven for nature enthusiasts. It might also have one of Alabama's best Italian restaurants. Palisades Park is where lovers of hiking and beautiful mountain vistas hang out. Here, you're definitely going to get your fill of the countryside, including dense pine forests and sprawling views of surrounding mountains and valleys. The Palisades Park Nature Trail is very accessible, taking about 30 minutes to complete the loop. The trail also has segments for rock climbers or those who prefer to take it easier.
While bridges might not typically tick a nature lover's boxes, the two bridges in Oneonta certainly fit the bill. Nature and history collide at Easley Covered Bridge and Horton Mill Covered Bridge. Both bridges were built in the 1930s and harken back to a nostalgic Alabama era of gold mining and woodland communities. At 70 feet, Horton Mill is particularly impressive as it's one of the highest of its kind in America. Don't forget to explore the nearby walking trail, which takes you along the tranquil Sand Valley Creek.
Delicious Italian and Southern fare in Oneonta
Mio Sogno is a big reason Oneonta is on the map when it comes to gourmet Italian dining in America. The restaurant is located in the city's center, and most importantly, the food is delicious. It has a varied menu that blends Italian and American dining — you can go from eating fried ravioli and fettuccini chicken alfredo to chowing down on chicken wings and a juicy cheeseburger. If you have room left over, you can always try the tiramisu or completely indulge in the gooey and delectable banana bread topped with ice cream and drizzled with caramel.
If you're after a little Southern barbecue, get your fix at Wilson's BBQ. It's a no-frills affair, but the menu has all the usual suspects, including brisket, chicken wings, pork ribs, and nachos. If you love sides, you're going to love Wilson's. You can choose from slaw, mixed greens, black eyed peas, potato salad, and more to round out your meal. And don't forget about pie! Whether it's pecan or peanut butter, you're going to want to tuck in then and there or get one to go.
Golfing and live music in Oneonta
Keen golfers flock to Oneonta, which has not one but two 18-hole golf courses. Heritage Golf Course is the less assuming of the two, but it has beautiful fairways and a cool driving range in a restored barn. It's also surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains, so the scenery here is worthy of a chef's kiss. Limestone Springs Golf Club is Oneonta's championship course, and it, too, meanders through the Appalachian Mountains for 225 acres. You'll be forgiven if you get distracted by the highly regarded mountain vistas while playing.
If you want to catch some live music in Oneonta, time your visit for the annual Covered Bridge Arts & Music Festival. It's usually held on a Saturday towards the middle of October and features a great assortment of local artisans and live bands. You can spend the entire day here, watching musicians and filling up on food from vendors. When it comes to live theatre, the Covered Bridge Players put on great performances at Neely Theatre, including '70s-inspired acts and comedic plays.
There are only a couple of places to stay in Oneonta, including two budget-friendly accommodations — the Covered Bridge Inn Motel and Days Inn by Wyndham Oneonta. You'll have a much better selection in Birmingham if you're happy to drive the 45 minutes to Oneonta for a day trip or an overnighter. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport also welcomes flights from a variety of cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Dallas. If you rent a car, you can explore the state as you please and even visit this Alabama lake town with scenic trails and Southern charm between Montgomery and Auburn.