One Of Alabama's Most Scenic Cities Is A Hidden Gem With Mountain Views And Mouth-Watering Italian Food

When you think of Alabama destinations, Birmingham and Montgomery typically come to mind. But this mountainous and diverse state has much more to offer than just its major cities. In fact, Alabama is home to the self-proclaimed "Hit Recording Capital of the World" and is also where you'll find one of America's best campgrounds with waterfalls and wildflowers. Don't sleep on this state, because those who explore are often rewarded with plenty of things to write home about, and Oneonta is the perfect example of an Alabama gem.

Located only 45 minutes' drive north-east of Birmingham, this quaint and rather unassuming city is a haven for nature enthusiasts. It might also have one of Alabama's best Italian restaurants. Palisades Park is where lovers of hiking and beautiful mountain vistas hang out. Here, you're definitely going to get your fill of the countryside, including dense pine forests and sprawling views of surrounding mountains and valleys. The Palisades Park Nature Trail is very accessible, taking about 30 minutes to complete the loop. The trail also has segments for rock climbers or those who prefer to take it easier.

While bridges might not typically tick a nature lover's boxes, the two bridges in Oneonta certainly fit the bill. Nature and history collide at Easley Covered Bridge and Horton Mill Covered Bridge. Both bridges were built in the 1930s and harken back to a nostalgic Alabama era of gold mining and woodland communities. At 70 feet, Horton Mill is particularly impressive as it's one of the highest of its kind in America. Don't forget to explore the nearby walking trail, which takes you along the tranquil Sand Valley Creek.