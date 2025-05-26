Alabama's DeSoto State Park Boasts One Of America's Best Campgrounds Offering Waterfalls And Wildflowers

A gorgeous state park in the rugged Appalachian foothills of northeast Alabama offers a sterling natural retreat for families and adventurers hoping to reconnect with nature and take in some of the most dramatic scenery in the state. DeSoto State Park near Fort Payne, Alabama, is located less than an hour by car from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and only two hours by car from Atlanta. It features everything from tree-lined hiking trails and stunning waterfalls to a host of lodging options ranging from campgrounds to perfectly appointed mountain chalets. Throw in fly fishing, paddling and mountain biking, and this out-of-the-way state park is an incredible destination for anyone in the Southeast looking for a little time away from the city.

DeSoto State Park was a Civilian Conservation Corps project built atop Lookout Mountain in the early to mid-1930s. The CCC was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, which was meant to put America back to work during the Great Depression by tackling ambitious federal infrastructure programs. Thanks to the CCC, Americans have access to some of their most-treasured public lands, particularly in the East and Southeast, where many projects like the one constructed at DeSoto State Park were completed. As a testament to the Corps, many of the original structures constructed nearly 100 years ago are still standing, and the CCC Museum at DeSoto State Park is a cool stop for park visitors who have a penchant for history. There's so much to do at the park — it rivals another wildly underrated Alabama state park with a massive cave network, giant pool and serene campsites.