The Self-Proclaimed 'Hit Recording Capital Of The World' Is A Lively Riverfront Alabama City

While Seattle is known for its early '90s grunge and Memphis is the birthplace of rock and roll, sweet home Alabama is where the skies are so blue and the music is always good. The state has birthed many icons, such as Hank Williams, Lionel Richie, and even Nat King Cole. Be it country, jazz, or blues, Alabama knows how to create musicians with a legacy. But there's a specific place in the state that drew the likes of Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, and The Rolling Stones, where they recorded hit after hit. That vibrant city is Muscle Shoals — the best place to increase your music trivia knowledge at the "The Hit Recording Capital of the World" and a part of the Florence-Muscle Shoals Metropolitan Area, also known as "The Shoals."

Even if you've witnessed the world's top music destinations on a scenic Americana Music Triangle road trip, nothing beats following in the footsteps of Otis Redding and Carrie Underwood in Muscle Shoals. Located on the banks of the Tennessee River, this city is the home of two recording studios that have released some of the most chart-topping songs since 1959: FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. It didn't take long for Etta James to record "Tell Mama," Aretha Franklin to tape "Respect," and Cher to produce the LP "3614 Jackson Highway," which is the address of the studio. One can go on and on about what happened behind these walls, but you just have to see for yourself in this Colbert County city.

The most convenient way to get to Muscle Shoals is by flying into Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. But for those who want to go by car, it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville, Tennessee, and about the same distance from Memphis. The drive from Chattanooga takes three hours. Meanwhile, Rogersville, a recreational haven with a walkable downtown, is just 40 minutes away.