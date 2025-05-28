The Self-Proclaimed 'Hit Recording Capital Of The World' Is A Lively Riverfront Alabama City
While Seattle is known for its early '90s grunge and Memphis is the birthplace of rock and roll, sweet home Alabama is where the skies are so blue and the music is always good. The state has birthed many icons, such as Hank Williams, Lionel Richie, and even Nat King Cole. Be it country, jazz, or blues, Alabama knows how to create musicians with a legacy. But there's a specific place in the state that drew the likes of Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, and The Rolling Stones, where they recorded hit after hit. That vibrant city is Muscle Shoals — the best place to increase your music trivia knowledge at the "The Hit Recording Capital of the World" and a part of the Florence-Muscle Shoals Metropolitan Area, also known as "The Shoals."
Even if you've witnessed the world's top music destinations on a scenic Americana Music Triangle road trip, nothing beats following in the footsteps of Otis Redding and Carrie Underwood in Muscle Shoals. Located on the banks of the Tennessee River, this city is the home of two recording studios that have released some of the most chart-topping songs since 1959: FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. It didn't take long for Etta James to record "Tell Mama," Aretha Franklin to tape "Respect," and Cher to produce the LP "3614 Jackson Highway," which is the address of the studio. One can go on and on about what happened behind these walls, but you just have to see for yourself in this Colbert County city.
The most convenient way to get to Muscle Shoals is by flying into Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. But for those who want to go by car, it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville, Tennessee, and about the same distance from Memphis. The drive from Chattanooga takes three hours. Meanwhile, Rogersville, a recreational haven with a walkable downtown, is just 40 minutes away.
Discover music history in Muscle Shoals
All this talk about music must have you dying to visit the recording studios — and that's exactly what you should do at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Immerse yourself in music royalty as you begin your tour in the basement of the studio, where the publishing offices were situated back in the day. From there, you'll head to the main studio — and don't worry about not touching the exhibits. The guides actually encourage you to play the instruments on display. At the end of your tour, check out the gift shop to purchase a souvenir.
One studio tour isn't enough in Muscle Shoals — swing by FAME Studios for more lessons in music. Wander around the very same rooms where Little Richard and Gregg Allman recorded their popular tracks. Like Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, FAME continues to be a working studio — but instead of legendary rock stars, it's R&B singer Alicia Keys and former Disney star Demi Lovato recording music here. FAME offers a longer tour, the Backstage Experience, which allows you to view the studio's awards, publishing office, owner Rick Hall's office, plus lots of instruments. After visiting both studios, you have to watch the 2013 documentary "Muscle Shoals" to come full circle.
A great way to reflect on your experiences is by discussing them over a nice meal. Make your way to Shoals Bistro on an empty stomach, and you won't regret it. Whether you order the pecan chicken salad box or the sweet turkey Swiss panini, your cravings will be satisfied big time. Ask for the birria menu, too, for a flavorful explosion — think birria ramen, pizza, grilled cheese, quesadilla, and, of course, tacos. Better yet, share your food with a friend by ordering the garlic parmesan wings.
Riverfront charm galore in Muscle Shoals
Don't forget about the panoramic river views of Muscle Shoals, either. Drive over the Wilson Lock and Dam to marvel at the Tennessee River — the 4,541-foot-long and 137-foot-high dam boasts several vantage points. You can also walk to the dam and explore the trails that lead you to a couple of waterfalls. It's kid-friendly, too, with multiple playgrounds in the area. If you brought your vacation fishing gear with you, this is a prime spot for reeling in the catch of the day.
Take advantage of more riverside activities on the Muscle Shoals Reservation Trails for hiking and biking opportunities. More than 17 miles of paved paths guide you to historical sites, cascading waterfalls, scenic bluffs, and quaint bridges, all while exposing you to native vegetation. Another way to get active is by practicing your swing at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Choose between two 18-hole championship courses: Fighting Joe and The Schoolmaster. The Fighting Joe course spans 8,092 yards and is perfect for top-notch golfing with a decent challenge. The Schoolmaster, on the other hand, features lush putting greens and narrow fairways.
Before you say goodbye to Muscle Shoals, hunt for unique souvenirs at Vintage South Marketplace. From home decor to art and jewelry, you'll find one-of-a-kind pieces to take back home. For more traditional gifts, check out Ashley Mercantile for luxury bath bombs, scented candles, kitchenware, and more. With that settled, continue your Alabama adventure and head to the shores of the Cahaba River — the state's longest free-flowing river that's a recreational playground bursting with rare lilies in the spring.