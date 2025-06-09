A Popular Southern State For Vacations Has One Of The Highest Numbers Of Venomous Spider Species

It's the state with the world's largest convenience store, and it's home to one of America's largest ranches. In Texas, everything's bigger, and that also applies to the region's population of venomous spider species. Travelers could run into one of 10 different poison spiders in Texas. By contrast, California (with the second-highest number of venomous spiders) has eight species. Three of the state's venomous spiders are considered dangerous enough to be potentially fatal: brown recluses, brown widows, and black widows. Though you should be extremely cautious around these spiders by all means, actual deaths from spiders are extremely rare — less than three per year, according to the Boston Children's Hospital.

The brown recluse spider is recognizable by a violin-shaped marking on its thorax. It only has six eyes (unlike the typical eight eyes spiders have), is a light brown color, and usually has a leg span of about an inch. You may not notice its bite right away, since it's not initially painful, but it can form a sore over time and lead to symptoms like chills, fever, and nausea. Black widows are jet-black with a red, hourglass-shaped marking. Black widow bite symptoms include cramping, headache, and heavy sweating. Brown widows are similar in appearance to black widows but with a tan or brown color and a more orange marking. Their bites are somewhat weaker than black widows but can still lead to health issues.