One Of America's Largest Ranches Is A Premier Destination For History And Wildlife In Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, so it should be no surprise that the biggest ranch in the United States is situated in the Lone Star State. Located in South Texas and spanning 825,000 acres, King Ranch is a pillar of local history, a popular tourist destination, and a cultural phenomenon that reaches well beyond the boundaries of Texas.

Steamboat captain Richard King moved to Texas in the mid-19th century to start a steamboat business. King's steamboats shuttled people and supplies along the Rio Grande during the Mexican War. The enterprising captain moved north and purchased a land grant in 1853 for a cattle ranch, and King Ranch was born. Today the ranch is known for its cattle, land and wildlife stewardship, world-class horse breeding operation, and top-quality leather goods. You can even find King Ranch at your local Ford dealer – the car company offers a high-end King Ranch trim, with fancy leather and premium features, on many of its vehicles.

You might think of the ranch as a haven for hunters, horse people, and nature lovers, but some of the ranch's most impactful contributions have been agribusiness innovations that changed the way people farm and ranch in America. King Ranch worked with the U.S. government to create a process to rid cattle of ticks in 1891. In the 1930s, it developed a safer type of wire fencing for its animals. Then, in 2003, the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University in Kingsville, Texas, was established.