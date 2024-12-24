One Of America's Largest Ranches Is A Premier Destination For History And Wildlife In Texas
Everything is bigger in Texas, so it should be no surprise that the biggest ranch in the United States is situated in the Lone Star State. Located in South Texas and spanning 825,000 acres, King Ranch is a pillar of local history, a popular tourist destination, and a cultural phenomenon that reaches well beyond the boundaries of Texas.
Steamboat captain Richard King moved to Texas in the mid-19th century to start a steamboat business. King's steamboats shuttled people and supplies along the Rio Grande during the Mexican War. The enterprising captain moved north and purchased a land grant in 1853 for a cattle ranch, and King Ranch was born. Today the ranch is known for its cattle, land and wildlife stewardship, world-class horse breeding operation, and top-quality leather goods. You can even find King Ranch at your local Ford dealer – the car company offers a high-end King Ranch trim, with fancy leather and premium features, on many of its vehicles.
You might think of the ranch as a haven for hunters, horse people, and nature lovers, but some of the ranch's most impactful contributions have been agribusiness innovations that changed the way people farm and ranch in America. King Ranch worked with the U.S. government to create a process to rid cattle of ticks in 1891. In the 1930s, it developed a safer type of wire fencing for its animals. Then, in 2003, the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University in Kingsville, Texas, was established.
Exploring King Ranch
You don't need to be in the market for your next ranch horse or wanting to hunt Texas turkeys for an excuse to visit King Ranch. The ranch is open to visitors and offers daily tours. One option is the ranch tour, which lasts an hour and a half and includes ranch history, a tour of the facilities, and a chance to see some of the famous horses and cows that call King Ranch home.
If you are interested in learning more about the cattle or horse breeding programs, you can schedule a special interest tour. For visitors who love nature and wildlife, tours are available with an emphasis on wildlife or birding. Birders will appreciate seeing everything from white-tailed hawks to crested caracaras, and depending on the tour you choose, you may even see a pygmy-owl.
No visit to King Ranch is complete without a stop at the King Ranch Museum and the King Ranch Saddle Shop. The museum showcases antique saddles, old guns, and flags from the Republic of Texas, all while diving into the history of America's most famous horse breed — the American Quarter Horse, which has deep roots at King Ranch. The King Ranch Saddle Shop is located off the property, but worth the visit. When you visit the King Ranch Saddle Shop, you might even have the chance to watch a modern-day master saddler at work.
Getting to King Ranch
King Ranch is located in Kingsville, Texas, a 40-minute drive from the popular beach town of Corpus Christi. For those flying in, the nearest airport to King Ranch is Corpus Christi International Airport, which is about 45 miles from the ranch (the drive should only take you about 40 minutes). If you're already in Texas, you can take a road trip to visit. King's Ranch is about a six-hour drive from Dallas, a four-hour drive from Houston, and less than that from both Austin and San Antonio.
There are many hotels to choose from in Kingsville that will put you right next to King Ranch. Or, you might prefer to stay on the coast and make the short drive to visit the ranch. If you like to camp, there are many beaches on the Texas Gulf Coast where you can camp for free. If you prefer a hotel experience, you can find accommodations in nearby Corpus Christi, a beach town that marries the best of Texas with tropical vibes. You can also stay in nearby Port Aransas, a quaint little coastal Texas town that boasts another great place to visit – Mustang Island State Park, which is known for its wildlife and white sand shores.
King Ranch might be the star of Kingsville, Texas, but it's not the only thing to do there. Stroll the historic downtown area for shopping and dining, visit the 1904 Train Depot Museum, or take yourself on a nature photography tour.