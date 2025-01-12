They Say Everything's Bigger In This State With The World's Largest Convenience Store

When you think of Texas, you might imagine big and bold. That's why a mega-sized Texas store, which opened in 2024, is so fitting. However, though it's a new building, it's not altogether a new place. In fact, it's very likely you've heard the name of this convenience store before. The biggest one, located in Texas, is part of the Buc-ee's chain. There was another Buc-ee's just next door previously, but it was much smaller and couldn't accommodate the traffic coming into the area.

The Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, is the largest in the chain and also the largest convenience store in the entire world. It measures an insane 75,593 square feet, or 1.7 acres, and has about 120 staff during the day to keep all operations running smoothly. Though this is an impressive size, it's actually not that much bigger than some of the other Buc-ee's in the country. A location in Sevierville, Tennessee, was bumped from first to second place with its 74,000 square-foot store, and before that, the 66,000 square-foot Buc-ee's in New Braunfels was in first place.

At the time of opening, this massive Buc-ee's had 96 fuel pumps. However, after the outdated and far-too-small old building is destroyed, there will be at least 24 more pumps opening. This store is located just outside of central Luling off of I-10, across the road from a Love's Travel Stop. It is about an hour northeast of San Antonio, the iconic city with the highest amount of free things to do in America.