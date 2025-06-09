Avoid The Cape Cod Crowds In This Underrated Massachusetts Town With Endless New England Charm

There's nothing like a fun, coastal Massachusetts getaway to pull you out of your day-to-day routine. While some of New England's best experiences can be found on Cape Cod, it can also get too crowded for their own good, it's time to turn our eyes toward the smaller, more underrated towns that promise all of the charming harbors and scenic views with less chaos. And there's no better place to get just that than Marion, Massachusetts.

The picturesque hub exudes that classic New England charm, complete with serene beaches, historic architecture, white picket fences, a refreshing lack of tourist traps, and a warm, tight-knit community. All of that contributes to a more relaxed and authentic experience, especially compared to more popular places. Cape Cod, in contrast, welcomes millions of tourists every year, so at some point, the small-town charm just starts to fade.

And you won't struggle to come here, either. Marion's right on the South Coast of Massachusetts, nestled along Buzzards Bay, and just a little over an hour away from Boston via Massachusetts State Highway 24 South and Interstate Highway 495 South. And for those flying into town, New Bedford Regional Airport is only about 16 miles away, so there are really no excuses to put that trip off any longer.