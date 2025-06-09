Avoid The Cape Cod Crowds In This Underrated Massachusetts Town With Endless New England Charm
There's nothing like a fun, coastal Massachusetts getaway to pull you out of your day-to-day routine. While some of New England's best experiences can be found on Cape Cod, it can also get too crowded for their own good, it's time to turn our eyes toward the smaller, more underrated towns that promise all of the charming harbors and scenic views with less chaos. And there's no better place to get just that than Marion, Massachusetts.
The picturesque hub exudes that classic New England charm, complete with serene beaches, historic architecture, white picket fences, a refreshing lack of tourist traps, and a warm, tight-knit community. All of that contributes to a more relaxed and authentic experience, especially compared to more popular places. Cape Cod, in contrast, welcomes millions of tourists every year, so at some point, the small-town charm just starts to fade.
And you won't struggle to come here, either. Marion's right on the South Coast of Massachusetts, nestled along Buzzards Bay, and just a little over an hour away from Boston via Massachusetts State Highway 24 South and Interstate Highway 495 South. And for those flying into town, New Bedford Regional Airport is only about 16 miles away, so there are really no excuses to put that trip off any longer.
Marion: The ultimate New England coastal escape
Water lovers of all kinds –– be they swimmers, sports buffs, or just people looking to lounge around on a sandy beach –– will find everything they'd wished for and more in Marion. Sippican Harbor, the town's centerpiece, promises the most scenic backdrop for just about any kind of activity you can think of, from sailing and kayaking to power boating and fishing.
Along it, you'll also find some local favorites like Silvershell and Planting Island, two of Marion's most beloved beaches that are praised for their calm waters, pretty views, and most importantly, their peaceful, relaxing atmosphere, which has long been lost in most Cape Cod hotspots. Silvershell, located at the end of Front Street, is better-known, and is also a facilities-filled beach that welcomes residents and visitors alike. It comes with a playground as well as basketball and volleyball courts, not to mention there's a concrete boat ramp once you pass the parking lot that helps boats launch right onto Sippican Harbor. It doesn't get more convenient than this.
What's more, the beach is family-friendly and has great picnic spots, too. Keep in mind that the harbor gets extra stunning during sunset, so those looking to take some professional-grade photos for their travel albums might want to time their visit accordingly. Your experience with the New England coastline doesn't have to end here, though. Just a little over 30 minutes away from Marion, you'll find Manomet, a quiet Massachusetts village situated between Boston and Cape Cod with a beautiful, soft sand beach.
What to see and do in Marion
Once in Marion, you'll see that its seaside allure is just one of the many things to love (and experience) around town. First things first, a stop at the Marion Natural History Museum is a must. Here, you'll get to explore the local flora and fauna through the many exhibits and educational experiences (for all ages) that take place year-round. However, the museum is only open on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A self-guided tour across town would be a fantastic idea, too. Some must-see places to add to your itinerary include the Bird Island Lighthouse, Marion's historic lighthouse built in 1819 and one of its most iconic landmarks. You can also visit Marion Antiques, Washburn Park, and the Marion Art Center. The iconic lighthouse-sandy beach combo isn't exclusive to Marion, though, so travelers who love the atmosphere and aesthetic can always go on a charming, beachy lighthouse road trip around Cape Cod as well.
And if you get hungry mid-way through the town tour, don't worry. Though Marion isn't always the most walkable city, there are some great places to eat within walking distance from the landmarks in your itinerary. Brew Fish Bar & Eatery, known for its fresh seafood, friendly staff, and excellent craft beer selection, or Cast Seaside Bites & Bar, which is praised especially for its ceviche, cocktails, and strawberry shortcake, are both excellent options. If you're looking for something quicker and cheaper, Kate's Simple Eats is the place to be for some healthier sandwiches and gluten-free wraps, too.