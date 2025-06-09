These UNESCO-Designated Archaeological Sites By The Ohio River Offer A Rare Glimpse Into Ancient America

You might be surprised to stumble upon a few baffling sites in random places across Ohio, that, without prior knowledge, seem like architectural enigmas. In Hillandale, there's a "bridge to nowhere" that mystifies explorers and photographers alike. Meanwhile, all around the state, the Storybook Trails weave fairytales into nature, making for a unique adventure. With a little background information, though, you can easily find the sources and purposes of these creations. At Ohio's only UNESCO World Heritage designated site, the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, the purposes of its creations are less certain, and little is known about the ancient civilization that made them.

What we know about the Hopewell culture is it was a civilization that existed in North America roughly between 100 B.C. and 400 A.D. The ancients didn't leave any written records, and we don't even know what the civilization called themselves, but the Hopewell Earthworks are the best surviving evidence of this ancient community. The eight preserved earthwork sites are located along Ohio River tributaries in three separate locations miles apart. They are made up of vast geometric shapes dug into fields and artificial mounds. The earthworks were once used for ceremonies, cleverly designed to align with astronomical cycles. Access to one of the most historically significant earthworks sites was previously limited, being part of a private country club for over 100 years, but as of 2025, visitors can explore all eight of the incredible sites.