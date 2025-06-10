The Most Beautiful Beach In The Dominican Republic Is A Pristine Stretch Of Sand Inside A National Park

Jaragua National Park is a nature lover's dream and is home to about 130 different species, including 47 types of migratory birds, manatees, green iguanas, as well as hawksbill and leatherback turtles that nest and lay eggs here each year. Within the park, several types of landscapes coexist: caves, coastal plains, lagoons, and beaches.

Bahía de Las Águilas stands out as a premiere destination within the national park thanks to its pure, clean, and virtually unspoiled scenery. The secluded, dazzling-white sands do not have any shops, restaurants, or bathroom facilities, and its limited access makes the beach even more attractive. From December to April, guests are more likely to experience days full of sunshine and clear skies, while May through November is known for calmer waters. Throughout the year, travelers can experience the peaceful calm and find true relaxation that comes from being in a hidden utopian oasis.

Access to this secluded paradise isn't the easiest, but it's worth the effort. Travelers should fly from a major airport like Santo Domingo (JBQ) to María Montez International Airport in Barahona (BRX), rent a car, and drive 2 hours and 40 minutes to the tiny town of Cabo Rojo. The drive from Santo Domingo is about 4 hours and 40 minutes — as flights to Barahona can be tricky. Plenty of lodging options are available here, including ecotourism hotels and the highly rated Glamping Ecolodge Cueva De Las Águilas, a camp located right on the beach. Once you're settled in Cabo Rojo, simply take a 15-minute boat ride directly to Bahía de Las Águilas and Jaragua National Park.