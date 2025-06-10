The Most Beautiful Beach In The Dominican Republic Is A Pristine Stretch Of Sand Inside A National Park
In the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana receives plenty of attention thanks to its stunning all-inclusive beach resorts and 29 miles of sparkling white sand beaches. In fact, Statista reported that in 2023, about 1.7 million Americans visited the popular destination. For travelers who dream of immaculate, untouched white sand beaches, breathtaking coral reefs, and sparkling turquoise waters, however, there's a lesser-known Dominican paradise waiting to be explored.
Unlike most beaches in the Dominican Republic, Bahía de Las Águilas, or "Bay of Eagles," is a protected five-mile stretch of radiant, soft ivory sands located within Jaragua National Park, on the half-island country's southwest side. This isolated location means that visitors can only access it by boat or all-terrain vehicle, making it a perfectly dreamy place to soak up the sun, observe plenty of wildlife, and make memories to last a lifetime. If you long for a day of complete and utter relaxation on a remote stretch of sand, Bahía de Las Águilas is the wonderland you should seek.
What is Jaragua National Park?
Jaragua National Park is a nature lover's dream and is home to about 130 different species, including 47 types of migratory birds, manatees, green iguanas, as well as hawksbill and leatherback turtles that nest and lay eggs here each year. Within the park, several types of landscapes coexist: caves, coastal plains, lagoons, and beaches.
Bahía de Las Águilas stands out as a premiere destination within the national park thanks to its pure, clean, and virtually unspoiled scenery. The secluded, dazzling-white sands do not have any shops, restaurants, or bathroom facilities, and its limited access makes the beach even more attractive. From December to April, guests are more likely to experience days full of sunshine and clear skies, while May through November is known for calmer waters. Throughout the year, travelers can experience the peaceful calm and find true relaxation that comes from being in a hidden utopian oasis.
Access to this secluded paradise isn't the easiest, but it's worth the effort. Travelers should fly from a major airport like Santo Domingo (JBQ) to María Montez International Airport in Barahona (BRX), rent a car, and drive 2 hours and 40 minutes to the tiny town of Cabo Rojo. The drive from Santo Domingo is about 4 hours and 40 minutes — as flights to Barahona can be tricky. Plenty of lodging options are available here, including ecotourism hotels and the highly rated Glamping Ecolodge Cueva De Las Águilas, a camp located right on the beach. Once you're settled in Cabo Rojo, simply take a 15-minute boat ride directly to Bahía de Las Águilas and Jaragua National Park.
Enjoy a day trip to Bahía de Las Águilas
TripAdvisor reviewers agree: Book a full-day tour at Bahía de Las Águilas through Rancho Típico Cueva de Las Águilas, a tourism company and restaurant located in Cabo Rojo, a port city located 15 minutes away with direct boating access to the beach. Adventure seekers can choose the Full Day Classic package ($70), which includes a 15-minute boat transfer and lunch at the restaurant before or after the trip, or the Full Day Premium package ($90), which includes a 15-minute boat transfer, and traditional Dominican lunch fare served at Bahía de Las Águilas.
At the beach, go for a leisurely walk, feeling the warm white sand beneath your toes and taking in the ethereal tranquility of the waves gently hugging the slender shore. Snorkel in the shallow waters of this Caribbean island, keeping an eye out for wildlife like starfish, stingrays, and turtles among the coral reefs. Or, simply go for a swim and chill on the sand to soak up this serene, pristine experience as long as you can!
Each excursion lasts 8 hours, so visitors should pack accordingly with plenty of sunscreen, water, snacks, and protective clothing, including hats, sunglasses, shorts, and shirts that block the sun's UV rays. Swim and snorkel gear plus beach towels are a must, as well as a camera to capture the memories from what's sure to be a magical, fairytale-like day.