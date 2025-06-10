Wisconsin's Most Beloved Botanical Gardens Thrive In One-Of-A-Kind Milwaukee Dome Structures

There's a very unique natural and architectural gem thriving right in America's most affordable lake destination of Milwaukee. The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory — also known as "The Domes" — is a beloved botanical garden celebrating the beauty of our planet's flora. The Domes offer visitors the chance to explore three different ecosystems under three striking bee-hive shaped glass domes filled with almost 2,000 different plant species. This is truly a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable destination for nature lovers both residing in or just passing through Wisconsin.

Visitors to The Domes can also enjoy two outdoor gardens featuring native pollinator plants and a Monarch Butterfly Way-station Garden. The Domes also offer several different seasonal exhibits, an educational center, and even a space for hosting private events. They are accessible for wheelchairs, although some of the paved paths can prove a bit challenging. Regardless, they still offer a tranquil escape year-round with admission fees starting at around $9 at the time of writing.

For those traveling by air, the nearest airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), located 15 minutes from The Domes. Major nearby cities include Chicago about 90 miles to the south as well as Madison — one of America's best college towns — approximately 80 miles away.