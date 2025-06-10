Wisconsin's Most Beloved Botanical Gardens Thrive In One-Of-A-Kind Milwaukee Dome Structures
There's a very unique natural and architectural gem thriving right in America's most affordable lake destination of Milwaukee. The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory — also known as "The Domes" — is a beloved botanical garden celebrating the beauty of our planet's flora. The Domes offer visitors the chance to explore three different ecosystems under three striking bee-hive shaped glass domes filled with almost 2,000 different plant species. This is truly a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable destination for nature lovers both residing in or just passing through Wisconsin.
Visitors to The Domes can also enjoy two outdoor gardens featuring native pollinator plants and a Monarch Butterfly Way-station Garden. The Domes also offer several different seasonal exhibits, an educational center, and even a space for hosting private events. They are accessible for wheelchairs, although some of the paved paths can prove a bit challenging. Regardless, they still offer a tranquil escape year-round with admission fees starting at around $9 at the time of writing.
For those traveling by air, the nearest airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), located 15 minutes from The Domes. Major nearby cities include Chicago about 90 miles to the south as well as Madison — one of America's best college towns — approximately 80 miles away.
Exploring the three domes at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory
The Domes at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory finished construction back in 1967. Since then, these one-of-a-kind greenhouses continue to delight the many guests visiting them. As mentioned above there are three domes, each featuring a unique ecosystem to explore: a rainforest, a desert, and the ever-changing floral dome.
At the Tropical Dome you will be marveled by the thousands of different and vibrant plant species such as orchids and hibiscus flowers. These all hail from places like the Amazon, Congo, and Southeast Asia. Since this dome really mimics a natural rainforest ecosystem (warm and humid weather included), be prepared to meet some of their bug residents as well. You will also be able to enjoy a short break at the dome's koi-filled pond.
The Desert Dome will bring you close to the arid regions of North and South America as well as those found in the African continent. Here you will find a wide collection of cacti species as well as colorful flowers coming from Madagascar. There are also plenty of succulents and other very unique plants and trees to enjoy. Finally, the Floral Dome features unique exhibits that change with the passing of the seasons, keeping visitors on their toes throughout the year.
Other attractions to enjoy when visiting The Domes
You will find a very nice offer of seasonal events to enjoy at The Domes. One of these is their night-time adventures which allow visitors to explore the greenhouses at night. Also held at night is the Floral Dome's fall and winter Light Shows. These shows fill the whole dome with colorful and vibrant LED lights as well as with some beautiful music for an overall magical experience.
The Domes also host a variety of activities and workshops at the Education Center tailored for both children and adults. Some of these activities include climbing a treehouse, borrowing books from their library, and even booking a field trip. Every last Wednesday of the month storytelling sessions are held in both English and Spanish and for their senior audiences, The Domes provide memory challenges and other activities that help keep them active as part of their SPARK! program.
Also found within The Domes is the Greenhouse No. 7, a venue managed by one of The Domes' partners. This venue can be rented out for weddings and other types of private events. Finally, you can also hire a guided tour. Depending on how many people are on the tour costs start at $50 plus the admission fee. And if you're still craving some more nature-filled adventure, the serene Rudolph Grotto Garden awaits you roughly three hours north of Milwaukee.