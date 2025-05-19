America's Most Affordable Lake Destination Is A Lively Midwestern Gem With Beaches, Breweries, And Bliss

Lake Michigan is truly one of the best features of the midwestern United States. Spanning four states, it's the second-largest of the five Great Lakes and brings many natural resources to the communities around it, including freshwater, natural ecosystems, and beaches with some of the clearest water in America. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is one of those Lake Michigan communities that thrives on the culture the lake has fostered, appealing to locals and visitors alike. In 2025, Beach.com named Milwaukee the most affordable lake town beach vacation, citing the area's hotel costs, food expenses, and transportation. Still strongly tied to its immigrant heritage, the city prides itself on festivals, cultural events, art, food, beaches, cheese, and, of course, beer, making it a desirable lake destination with many city amenities.

Beer has truly built the city of Milwaukee. When European settlers landed on Lake Michigan's shores in the early-to-mid 1800s, they brought along their taste for kölsches, pilsners, lagers, and hefeweizens and started brewing beer. Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller launched their empires in Milwaukee, and, after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 burned down most of Chicago's breweries, the region became even more dependent on Milwaukee for production. Once known as the Beer Capital of the World and still nicknamed "Brew City," Milwaukee is home to at least 27 breweries. You can't throw a bottle cap without hitting a bar, pub, taproom, or festival tent selling beer.

Of course, there are many other things to experience in Milwaukee year-round besides beaches and beer. Art galleries, Major League Baseball, and museums are all great reasons to plan a trip. You can fly directly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is only about 10 miles from downtown, while both Madison and Chicago O'Hare are each about a 90-minute drive away.