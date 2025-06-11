These Are The Best City Cruises In America, According To Passengers

For city-loving travelers, little is more exciting than setting out on unfamiliar concrete and exploring the lights, smells, sounds, and experiences of a new locale. If there's a waterway running through the city, one of the best ways to kick off such a journey is by getting a lay of the land with a well-informed boat cruise run by tour guides who know not just the geography but the culture and history of a place. It's a great way to learn what makes a city tick while picking up tips on things like where to find the best local cuisine and off-the-beaten-path shopping, or even which neighborhoods you might not want to head into without a resident (or two) to back you up.

To find out which city cruises represent the very best the United States has to offer, we compiled a list of major U.S. metro areas with significant waterways and then combed the internet for local cruise reviews. In doing so, we learned that the U.S. is full of excellent city cruises that offer iconic and breathtaking downtown skyline views to rival anything you could see from the shadow of a skyscraper. Charge your phone and clear out your storage because these are tours you'll definitely want to film.