New Jersey's Affordable Hidden Gem Has A Golden Sand Beach With New York City Skyline Views

The unmistakable skyline of New York City is a visual symbol of one the biggest cities in the world. The infectious hustle and bustle of Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs is what make it home to over 8 million residents, but there are some who want an escape from the bright lights and congestion of the city, even for a moment. Though many might think to venture east towards the Hamptons or a chic Connecticut town with beaches like Greenwich, there's a hidden gem to the south in the shadows of Manhattan waiting to be discovered. The small community of Keyport along the east coast of New Jersey is just 40 miles south of Downtown Manhattan and boasts affordable properties, along with a beach enclave that shows off one of a kind views.

The idyllic community of just over 7,000 full time residents is perched along Keyport Harbor and the shores of Raritan Bay in northern New Jersey. The town's Waterfront Park and beach area are equipped with family friendly amenities and skyscraper views, making it the star of the show along the borough's promenade. As the evolving Keyport community grows into a New Jersey hotspot, it caters to a younger, more vibrant crowd looking for affordability in the region. For a vibe where you can walk to a beach town but also be a short ride away from New York City, look no further than Keyport.