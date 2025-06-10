New Jersey's Affordable Hidden Gem Has A Golden Sand Beach With New York City Skyline Views
The unmistakable skyline of New York City is a visual symbol of one the biggest cities in the world. The infectious hustle and bustle of Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs is what make it home to over 8 million residents, but there are some who want an escape from the bright lights and congestion of the city, even for a moment. Though many might think to venture east towards the Hamptons or a chic Connecticut town with beaches like Greenwich, there's a hidden gem to the south in the shadows of Manhattan waiting to be discovered. The small community of Keyport along the east coast of New Jersey is just 40 miles south of Downtown Manhattan and boasts affordable properties, along with a beach enclave that shows off one of a kind views.
The idyllic community of just over 7,000 full time residents is perched along Keyport Harbor and the shores of Raritan Bay in northern New Jersey. The town's Waterfront Park and beach area are equipped with family friendly amenities and skyscraper views, making it the star of the show along the borough's promenade. As the evolving Keyport community grows into a New Jersey hotspot, it caters to a younger, more vibrant crowd looking for affordability in the region. For a vibe where you can walk to a beach town but also be a short ride away from New York City, look no further than Keyport.
Keyport offers beach access that delivers one-of-a-kind views
Keyport's location along the waters that connect to the Atlantic has made it a shipping and oystering hub since the early 19th century. The natural topography creates a harbor that is home to seafood restaurants and the iconic Keyport Fishery, which has been a staple for fresh seafood since 1936. The shoreline of Keyport extends out along its picturesque promenade with never-ending vistas out to the water, and the trail takes you south towards the Keyport Waterfront Park, a popular park for both residents and day-trippers exploring the area. The park has benches and tables for picnics, and visitors have complimented the facilities and ease of parking in the free lot on site. Best of all, the park's mile-long strand of golden sand beach is an oasis that serves up a unique perspective of its surroundings.
Visitors suggest a stroll along the shores of the beach once you arrive to enjoy soft sand and a sense of solitude rarely found this close to a major city. Fishing is popular with visitors to the beach, and there are some great bird watching opportunities along the shore or under the gazebos along the paved trail. The most exquisite view in the distance features some of the icons of NYC, allowing you to lay eyes on the enormity of the city without having to be in the chaos of it. To the east, there's the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge that connects Staten Island to Brooklyn, which boasts it's own waterfront neighborhood, with tall, bright buildings beckoning in the background. To the west are serene marshlands that surround the bay and Keyport, giving this mostly unfounded beach spot one of the more unique panoramas near the five boroughs of New York City.
Convenience and affordability make Keyport an attractive New York City area destination
Keyport's beautiful scenery is ever present, but it's the value of convenience that seems to be fueling growth in the area for both visitors and new residents as of this publication. From the promenade along the shores adorned with shops and restaurants to the overall walkability of the community, it caters to a social crowd looking for simplicity in their day to day lives. With the average home price of $390,000 in Keyport sitting well under the state's median price, it further prioritizes affordability for younger property owners looking for home ownership within an hour commute to New York City.
Keyport's business and entertainment hub is found just steps from Waterfront Park's skyline views on Front Street. Here, you'll find a trove of boutiques and locally owned shops, plus the most popular seafood spots with the freshest catches in the area. Burlew's Seafood and Steak offers a surf and turf focused menu, and their clams are popular with guests whether you order them raw or fried. Just down Front Street and attached to the harbor is the Keyport Fishery. Locals often say you can't visit the area without stopping here for their crab cakes or a variety of seafood platters and sandwiches. The influence of seafood and beach vibes in Keyport will have you remembering that New York City and it's ubiquitous tourist traps are so close, yet they feel so far away.