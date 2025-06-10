Tennessee's Overlooked State Park Is A Historic Charmer With An Ethereal, Vibrantly Blue Natural Spring

In southeastern Tennessee near the Georgia border, Red Clay State Historic Park is an often overlooked site with deep cultural significance. It's a site rich with native Cherokee history and stunning natural formations. Marking the last Cherokee Council location before the Trail of Tears, this 263-acre park offers a peaceful setting infused with reverence for the culture. One of the park's most notable natural features is Blue Hole Spring, a once-sacred council spring used by the Cherokee during meetings.

Experiencing the natural and historical significance of Red Clay State Historic Park is convenient from many directions. From Chattanooga, Tennessee, the park is a 47-minute drive via interstates 24 and 75. Chattanooga also has the closest domestic airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan. The closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, known officially as the busiest airport in the entire world. Navigate the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson, and from Atlanta, it's just over a two-hour drive north via I-75 to Red Clay State Historic Park.

The park is also just minutes from the culture and heritage of an artsy region brimming with beauty and outdoor adventure. The Tennessee Overhill Region is named after the historic Cherokee settlements in the area. Despite its significance and stunning scenery, Red Clay remains a relatively quiet park, offering visitors a tranquil experience. Red Clay State Historic Park is an overlooked slice of Tennessee worth the trip, from its quiet trails and sapphire-blue spring to its Cherokee Nation historic landmarks and features.