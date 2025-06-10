Tennessee's Overlooked State Park Is A Historic Charmer With An Ethereal, Vibrantly Blue Natural Spring
In southeastern Tennessee near the Georgia border, Red Clay State Historic Park is an often overlooked site with deep cultural significance. It's a site rich with native Cherokee history and stunning natural formations. Marking the last Cherokee Council location before the Trail of Tears, this 263-acre park offers a peaceful setting infused with reverence for the culture. One of the park's most notable natural features is Blue Hole Spring, a once-sacred council spring used by the Cherokee during meetings.
Experiencing the natural and historical significance of Red Clay State Historic Park is convenient from many directions. From Chattanooga, Tennessee, the park is a 47-minute drive via interstates 24 and 75. Chattanooga also has the closest domestic airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan. The closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, known officially as the busiest airport in the entire world. Navigate the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson, and from Atlanta, it's just over a two-hour drive north via I-75 to Red Clay State Historic Park.
The park is also just minutes from the culture and heritage of an artsy region brimming with beauty and outdoor adventure. The Tennessee Overhill Region is named after the historic Cherokee settlements in the area. Despite its significance and stunning scenery, Red Clay remains a relatively quiet park, offering visitors a tranquil experience. Red Clay State Historic Park is an overlooked slice of Tennessee worth the trip, from its quiet trails and sapphire-blue spring to its Cherokee Nation historic landmarks and features.
Echoes of the Cherokee Nation can still be found at Red Clay State Historic Park
Red Clay State Park preserves the Cherokee Nation's poignant history while immortalizing its people's unwavering spirit. The Eternal Flame of the Cherokee is one of the most notable features at the site. The Eternal Flame Memorial is a hexagonal sculpture near the Mountainside Theater entrance. The sculpture features a continuously burning flame encased in panes of glass meant to commemorate those who lost their lives in the enforcement of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 in 1838. The fire of the Eternal Flame symbolizes the return of the Cherokee Nation to its homeland in a reversal of the Trail of Tears.
The James F. Corn Interpretive Facility, the visitor center at Red Clay State Historic Park, features exhibits and history of the 19th-century Cherokee Nation, including the art produced by its people, exhibits detailing the day-to-day life of the Cherokee, and more on their removal and Trail of Tears. Replicas of original Cherokee structures, including a farmstead and council house, are also featured at the park and often used for park events.
At Red Clay State Historic Park, Open Farmhouse events take visitors through the Cherokee farmhouse replica, detailing their day-to-day life and the structure's architecture as the Cherokee people would've assembled it. Other park events, like Cherokee weapons demonstrations, corn husk doll tutorials, and a Cherokee Cultural Celebration, offer visitors a deeper connection to the Cherokee Nation's traditions, spirit, and resilience.
Blue Hole Spring and other outdoor adventures at Red Clay State Historic Park
A striking natural feature at Red Clay State Historic Park is its vibrant spring, Blue Hole Spring. The natural spring, tinted a vivid blue, produces over 400,000 gallons of water daily. It is believed to have been a sacred water source to Cherokee councils from 1832 to 1837 on the now Red Clay State Historic Park grounds. Today, the Blue Hole Trail is an easy 0.2-mile trail past the clear pools of the spring to the Cherokee farmstead.
A handful of other trails meander through Red Clay's landscape, like the Council of Trees Trail, a 1.6-mile loop that leads to the Overlook Tower. The Connector Trail is a short and easy trail that winds through the park, connecting to the Council of Trees trail. Wildlife sightings are a rewarding activity in the park, with over 20 bird species, reptiles, and various other species.
A gazebo and amphitheater at Red Clay State Park are available for rent and are perfect for outdoor events. The park also has a pavilion with picnic tables, a grill, and restroom access. Seasonal ranger camp and nature walk events often take place in the park. Whether you're exploring the Tennessee landscape near "America's First National Park City," its trails, river views, and lush green spaces, or are headed to the park to learn more about the history of the Cherokee Nation, you're sure to have a meaningful and memorable experience.