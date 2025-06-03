Tennessee Culture And Heritage Come Alive In This Artsy Region Brimming With Beauty And Outdoor Adventure

Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville are prime vacation destinations in Tennessee, and for good reason. However, there's another part of the state that, while not particularly well known, deserves to be at the top of the list for anyone looking to explore America's Southeast — the Tennessee Overhill Region. Monroe, McMinn, and Polk counties comprise this area, each rich with culture, heritage, arts, and outdoor adventures. The Tennessee Overhill Region is populated with countless picturesque towns that are filled with museums, eateries, lodging, and shops, all of which are surrounded by stunning natural scenery that's begging to be explored.

Depending on which county you're staying in, the Tennessee Overhill Region is within a three- to four-hour drive from Nashville International Airport. Yes, it's quite a ways away from metropolitan areas, but that's the point, isn't it? The region's secluded quality only makes it even more of an escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city (and if you want to go to an even more hidden forested destination in Tennessee, check out this mountain town steeped in music with breathtaking views). Like much of the South, the Tennessee Overhill Region can be extremely hot and humid in the summer, so the best times of the year to visit are spring and fall when the weather is milder.

The Tennessee Overhill Region's incredibly diverse terrain means it has a wide variety of lodging options. For a more standard hotel experience, you can book a stay at the Hampton Inn Athens or the Hilltop Hotel in Sweetwater. However, if you want to stay somewhere that really embraces the natural beauty of the Tennessee Overhill Region, then you owe it to yourself to spend a night or two at Hidden Lake Campground & Resort or Telliquah Falls Log Cabins.