Tennessee Culture And Heritage Come Alive In This Artsy Region Brimming With Beauty And Outdoor Adventure
Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville are prime vacation destinations in Tennessee, and for good reason. However, there's another part of the state that, while not particularly well known, deserves to be at the top of the list for anyone looking to explore America's Southeast — the Tennessee Overhill Region. Monroe, McMinn, and Polk counties comprise this area, each rich with culture, heritage, arts, and outdoor adventures. The Tennessee Overhill Region is populated with countless picturesque towns that are filled with museums, eateries, lodging, and shops, all of which are surrounded by stunning natural scenery that's begging to be explored.
Depending on which county you're staying in, the Tennessee Overhill Region is within a three- to four-hour drive from Nashville International Airport. Yes, it's quite a ways away from metropolitan areas, but that's the point, isn't it? The region's secluded quality only makes it even more of an escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city (and if you want to go to an even more hidden forested destination in Tennessee, check out this mountain town steeped in music with breathtaking views). Like much of the South, the Tennessee Overhill Region can be extremely hot and humid in the summer, so the best times of the year to visit are spring and fall when the weather is milder.
The Tennessee Overhill Region's incredibly diverse terrain means it has a wide variety of lodging options. For a more standard hotel experience, you can book a stay at the Hampton Inn Athens or the Hilltop Hotel in Sweetwater. However, if you want to stay somewhere that really embraces the natural beauty of the Tennessee Overhill Region, then you owe it to yourself to spend a night or two at Hidden Lake Campground & Resort or Telliquah Falls Log Cabins.
Tennessee Overhill Region's artsy heritage
The Tennessee Overhill Region has a rich history that's marked by the many cultures that have populated the area over the centuries. From Cherokee Indians to textile workers, farmers and more, this fascinating part of Tennessee has a long heritage of tradition, creativity, and industry. Luckily, much of that is still alive today in the form of numerous art galleries and history museums.
The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore is a great place to learn about the Cherokee people and their place, not only in Tennessean history, but in American history. Home to ancient relics and detailed displays, the past is brought to life for a memorable experience for visitors. The museum also hosts various themed events and workshops throughout the year that are posted on their Facebook page. For even more on local history and heritage, the Charles Hall Museum is worth a stop. This institution shines a spotlight on the story of the Tellico Plains area, featuring such items on display as Native American tools, machines, instruments, military artifacts, photographs, and documents.
One of the primary sources of artistry in the Tennessee Overhill Region is the Arts Center, run by the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Located in Athens, the Center houses multiple spaces for all manner of creative use: the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater, which hosts theater shows and classes; the Willson Exhibit Room for art shows and installations; and the Brenda & Foy Mitchell Creative Arts Wing, which is dedicated to arts instruction; among other spaces. And while you're in Tennessee, be sure to check out this artsy city just outside Nashville that hums with student spirit, historic charm, and Southern soul.
Tennessee Overhill Region's outdoor adventures
The Tennessee Overhill Region may not be the busiest metropolitan area, but that's to its credit. What it lacks in buzzing shopping malls, downtowns, movie theaters, and nightclubs, it more than makes up for with boundless mountains, lakes, rivers, and parks that any outdoor enthusiast will salivate over. For example, you can't go wrong by hitting the Cherohala Skyway, a 41-mile road that takes you from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, to Robbinsville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll be treated to stunning scenic vistas as far as the eye can see — just miles and miles of majestic, forested hills. Cherohala Skyway is particularly popular with motorcyclists and sports car motorists, and understandably so; with nothing but open road and beautiful nature as your backdrop, who can resist taking their favorite chopper or high-performance vehicle out for a cruise on this road?
But for those who actually want to leave their automobiles behind and really enjoy the great outdoors, the Cherokee National Forest is for them. There are countless activities to enjoy throughout this area's 660,000-plus acres, including biking, hiking, horseback riding, camping, hunting, and fishing. The forest consists of multiple regions, each with its own unique features and things to do, such as Holston Mountain, Watauga Lake, and Roan Highlands. And if water fun is more your thing, then Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park is for you. Home to a variety of rapids, the park has more than enough aquatic activities to satisfy even the most experienced thrill-seeker. Or if you just want to relax in the countryside, Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park also has plenty of camping sites, hiking trails, and birds for ornithophiles. But for even more outdoor adventure in Tennessee, the state's best state parks are on this road trip.